Canelo vs. Munguia: Undisputed Title Defense Set for May 4th on Amazon Prime and DAZN PPV

Canelo Alvarez is locked in to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jaime Munguia in a dual network PPV broadcast on Amazon Prime and DAZN on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Knockout reports that the Canelo-Munguia is confirmed now. It’s a unique arrangement with Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) and Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs0 to be seen on Amazon Prime and DAZN PPV for May 4th, considering that it’s not a big enough fight to be shared by two networks.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The timing is terrible for Canelo to be fighting Munguia, as he’s already had three consecutive sure-thing wins since losing to Dmitry Bivol in 2022. Fans wanted to see Canelo step it up against the elite level once again rather than continue to raid the B-level sector, which is where Munguia is at.

Canelo failed badly in his loss to Bivol and then shrank from the idea of trying to avenge his loss. Choosing Munguia has money-grab written all over it because it’s not PPV-worthy unless you’re one of the fans who like watching Jaime fight.

While some fans just love the idea of Canelo fighting Munguia, the ones that are familiar with Jaime and have seen him fight many times, they know this is a mismatch and not mega-fight material for it to be shown on two platforms.

It would only make sense for two broadcasters if Canelo were fighting David Benavidez but not Munguia, who almost lost to 38-year-old Sergiy Derevyanchenko last year and owns a controversial win over Dennis Hogan.

Canelo vs. Munguia has been talked about for a while now, and it’s finally happening. That’ll make some people happy, but not the ones who want to see Canelo take a high-risk opponent like Benavidez, David Morrell Jr, Artur Beterbiev, or Bivol.

Munguia’s last eight opponents:

John Ryder

Sergey Derevyanchenko

Gonzalo Gaston Coria

Jimmy Kelly

D’Mitrius Ballard

Gabriel Rosado

Kamil Szeremeta

Tureano Johnson