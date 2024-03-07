Dillian Whyte To Return On Saint Patrick’s Day, Will Face Christian Hammer In Ireland

Fresh off his good news in the form of his failed drug test being found to have come about due to a “contaminated supplement,” 35-year-old heavyweight contender and former world title challenger Dillian Whyte has got his ring return all sewn up in pretty quick time. As per Sky Sports, Whyte will face Christian Hammer in Ireland, the fight to go ahead on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17.

This is a fairly decent return fight for “The Bodysnatcher,” what with Germany’s Hammer having filled up his CV with appearances against the likes of Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin, Luis Ortiz, and David Price, with Price being one big guy Hammer actually defeated. But at the same time, we all know who will win this one.

Whyte, who was all set to rumble with Anthony Joshua in a rematch before all hell broke loose due to that “contaminated supplement,” remains a big name, or close to it, and maybe the Londoner can cause more havoc before his career finally comes to an end.

Last seen pounding out a close, even debatable decision win over Jermain Franklin, this back in November of 2022, Whyte, 29-3(19) says he is looking forward to getting back in there.

“I’m just glad to be back, doing what I love doing,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “I’m not getting any younger. Obviously there’s a lot of fights going on. I just want to get back in the mix.”

Speaking of Whyte getting back in the mix, AJ recently said to IFL TV that that return fight with Whyte can still happen – “100 percent,” Joshua said.

Who knows? The heavyweight division moves in mysterious ways at times and maybe, if Whyte can string together a couple of “maximum violence” KO’s, he will indeed star in another big fight before he’s done?

Hammer, a year older than Whyte, is currently a pretty solid if unspectacular 27-10(17) and the last man to stop him was Joe Joyce. Unless we see a big upset later this month, Whyte will become the sixth man to halt Hammer.