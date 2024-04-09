Ryan Garcia on Devin Haney: “I’m Going to Put Him Down”

Ryan Garcia scolded the press today for praising WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney for watching him work out on a heavy bag during his media workout ahead of their fight on April 20th.

“He’s Scared”

“He knows what I bring to the table. He’s scared, and he should be,” Ryan said about Haney. “I’m a different animal, and he’s not ready for it.”

I don’t think there is any debate about who the more powerful and faster fighter of the two is. Hands down, Ryan is faster, stronger, and a more dangerous fighter than Haney.

The problem Ryan has is that Haney is defensive, hard to hit, and plays it safe by holding, moving, and jabbing from the outside. It will be almost impossible for Ryan to land his punches against Haney if he fights cautiously like he did against Regis Prograis, Vasily Lomachenko, and George Kambosos Jr.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) was not impressed with the lack of power that the 25-year-old Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) displayed during his workout, and he claims that he could take a young kid and have him hitting harder than Devin with a little coaching.

In other words, Haney can’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag, and it is no threat to beating him on April 20th in their headliner on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Knockout Promise

“I’m going to put that motherf***er down, watch,” said Ryan about Haney.

“I wanted the Devin Haney media workout and that s*** was weak. You guys were hyping it up,” said Ryan Garcia during today’s media workout for his fight on April 20th against Devin Haney.

“When he was hitting the body thing, I swear, I could teach a 12-year-old kid to hit harder. I’m not even capping, either. You bring me a 12-year-old kid; I’m going to teach him to hit way sharper than Devin Haney.

“That s*** [is weak]. You guys are hyping some s*** up. No, hype him up. It’s all good. Hype his a** up. I’m going to put that mother f***** down, watch,” said Ryan Garcia about Haney.