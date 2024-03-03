Canelo vs. Munguia Back On? PBC and Amazon Prime Resume Talks

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are reportedly “almost a done deal” for May 4th on Amazon Prime, back with PBC. It’s a surprising move by the superstar Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), who had pulled out of his three-fight deal over financial issues and a difference in opponent selection.

Canelo and PBC were recently reported as being at odds with one another over Alvarez’s next opponent. PBC had wanted Munguia for Canelo’s May 4th fight, followed by David Benavidez. It’s unknown if Canelo has now agreed to the deal PBC wanted. If so, then his next two fights will be shown on Amazon Prime PPV.

“Not only is Canelo-Munguia agreed for the biggest fight between Mexicans in many years, but PBC also returned to the table with Prime Video,” said Salvador Rodriguez on X.

For boxing fans, it doesn’t matter whether the Canelo vs. Munguia takes place on Amazon Prime PPV or DAZN. They only thing they might be concerned about is Canelo changing his mind again, and instead going in the direction of Edgar Berlanga or Jermall Charlo.

The other thing that would concern fans that are interested in watching the Canelo-Munguia fight on PPV is they don’t get being forced to subscribe to Amazon as part of ordering the fight.

With PBC’s fights all expected to be PPV on Amazon Prime, it doesn’t make any sense for fans to purchase a subscription just to see the Canelo vs. Munguia clash, which is a decent fight but hardly a great one.

Amazon’s PPV Push

It appears that Amazon Prime Video and PBC are eager to have a marquee fight for their PPV platform, and the only guy that Al Haymon has that has proven to be a consistent pay-per-view attraction is Canelo.

Other Haymon fighters, Gervonta Davis and Benavidez, have not shown themselves to be PPV draws. Tank has only had one successful PPV event, and that was because of Ryan Garcia. The rest of his fights pay-per-view haven’t done well. Benavidez has fought twice on PPV, with both fights bombing badly. As a result, PBC and Amazon Prime need Canelo.

Munguia is popular in Mexico but not in the U.S. On social media, the news of Canelo vs. Munguia returning to Amazon Prime didn’t attract much interest from fans, which suggests that this is not the fight that fans want to see.