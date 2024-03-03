Brayan Santander Shuts Out Veteran Edison Miranda Over Eight Rounds

Here’s a result directly from the “I didn’t know he was still fighting!” section. Flying under the radar this past week, was the eight round UD victory unbeaten heavyweight/cruiserweight Brayan Santander of Colombia pounded out over his countryman, former two-time IBF middleweight title challenger Edison Miranda, this on March 1st in Carmen de Apicala, Colombia.

Santander, so much the younger man, won almost every round over the ageing and inactive “Pantera,” the scores after eight being 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73. Santander is now 11-0(7). Miranda, who was having just his second fight since way back in September of 2014, falls to 36-12(31).

Fans will no doubt remember Miranda as a powerful and dangerous 160/168 pounder, who made his name during the years 2006 to 2010. Miranda fought the likes of Arthur Abraham (twice, Miranda breaking Abraham’s jaw in their first encounter, only to lose a 12 round decision), Kelly Pavlik, Andre Ward, and Lucian Bute (this in Miranda’s second fight for the IBF middleweight belt). While Miranda then tried his hand as a light heavyweight, as a cruiserweight, and now as a heavyweight.

Why Miranda is still fighting today, this at age 43, is a good question. As it is also fair to ask, how good is Santander? In truth, we don’t really have an answer to either question. Santander had nothing much to beat with the current version of Miranda, and the unbeaten slugger fights between cruiser and heavyweight. Who knows if the twenty-something (apologies, I don’t know his exact age) Santander can do anything of note in either weight class.

As for Miranda, boxing “saved” him back in the day, this when he started out, hungry and determined to become a world champion. It is sad seeing any former elite-level fighter struggle on for what can only be presumed to be pretty meagre paydays, and it’s to be hoped Miranda does not get himself badly hurt by continuing to box.

But as we know, not all ring careers have a happy ending. Far from it. Boxing really can be a cruel sport at times.