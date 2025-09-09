Canelo vs Crawford Hijacks Embedded — MMA Fans Lose Their Tapout Shorts

Boxing just swaggered into UFC’s yard, grabbed the shiny “Embedded” camera crew, and walked off like it owned the place. Instead of grainy footage of Diego Lopes crying over boiled chicken, the series is pumping out glossy clips of Canelo Alvarez cruising through Vegas and Terence Crawford talking legacy. MMA fans? They’re online having a collective breakdown, typing in all caps from gaming chairs with Monster cans balanced on the armrests.

The reaction’s been pure comedy. “Why is UFC promoting boxing?” Newsflash: boxing’s putting on a stadium mega-fight, while UFC’s still trotting out Apex cards that look like they’re filmed in a Costco car park.

Cry Harder

The cage crew logged in expecting Diego Lopes and Jean Silva jogging hotel corridors, moaning about weight cuts. Outside of MMA Reddit, nobody knows who they are. Instead, they got Canelo dripping in gold chains and Crawford shadowboxing under the lights. That’s an upgrade. Try telling that to lads in Tapout hoodies who treat cauliflower ears like a personality trait, still arguing for the 500th time whether Khabib could choke out a bear in a “real fight.”

Now the MMA forums are clogged with 2,000-word “betrayal” essays, typed out by the same blokes who:

cite Joe Rogan like he’s the Supreme Court,

show up to funerals in Affliction shirts,

brag they could “take a boxer in the street” — right before getting triangle-choked by a 15-year-old at open mat.

Boxing didn’t just borrow Embedded — it exposed UFC’s lack of star power. Canelo and Crawford can sell a stadium. UFC’s biggest stars are arguing on Twitter about who’s the “real BMF.”

Boxing Fills Arenas, MMA Fills Comment Sections

So let the cage lads sulk into their empty Monster cans. Boxing owns Embedded this week, and it’ll drag in more eyes in one night than UFC’s next three Apex cards combined. That’s the difference: boxing fills stadiums, while MMA fills Reddit threads with sweaty blokes debating if Sean O’Malley could beat a gorilla in a “real fight,” Conor McGregor could flatten prime Tyson in a pub car park, or if Khabib really could wrestle a grizzly with one arm tied behind his back.