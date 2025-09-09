Daniel Dubois Return Likely To Be Pushed Back To Next Year; Dubois Turned Down Offer To Fight Parker

We know who Joseph Parker is fighting next; this of course Fabio Wardley, the two to risk their respective interim heavyweight titles on October 25 in London. The two came together at a respectful presser this afternoon here in the UK. No trash-talk was witnessed between the two warriors, who both stated how they will “meet in the middle of the ring” in what will almost certainly prove to be an exciting action fight.

But what about Daniel Dubois? Speaking about Dubois, who is one of the other heavyweights he promotes, Frank Warren revealed to Talk Sport that the fight he wanted to make was Parker-Dubois. As fans know, Dubois and Parker were set to fight each other in February, but “Dynamite” fell ill with a virus and had to withdraw. Now, with a news story just a few days ago saying how the former IBF heavyweight champ was aiming to make his ring return this year, this following his generally disastrous July fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Warren has said the 27 year old will instead fight again early next year.

Dubois’ Injury Delays Any Parker Showdown

Dubois, Warren said, is injured, and he said no to a rearranged date with Parker as a result. It will not then be a quick return to the ring for Dubois.

“The fight we wanted to make was one between him and Joseph Parker,” Warren said of Dubois. “We offered him the fight but he is now injured. So I now doubt that he will fight again this year. He will likely return in January or February next year.”

Just who Dubois will fight when he does return will prove interesting. As it would be nice to know just what injury it is that Dubois is currently carrying. However, maybe it’s a good thing that Dubois is not returning to action quite so quickly after that hammering from Usyk; the loss serving more as a psychologically damaging one rather than a physically damaging one.

Dubois’ Road Back Remains Uncertain

Dubois, if he had made a return after a mere three-and-a-bit months, well, he would have been making a mistake, surely.

Dubois has no need to rush as he is just 27, and he can come again. Again, it will be interesting to see who Dubois does accept as far as his 2026 comeback foe, and maybe Dubois can get a win and then go on to feature in more big fights. But it sure does seem as though Dubois and Parker are destined to never wind up fighting each other.