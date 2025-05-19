Canelo vs. Crawford Chaos: Dana White Ousted as Saudis Seize Total Control

Here we are—again. Another “historic” fight, hijacked by billionaires with no shame, no plan, and no respect for the sport. Dana White, who was paraded around like some saviour of boxing, has now been tossed aside like yesterday’s leftovers. The UFC boss was supposed to lead the promotion for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. Now? Alalshikh made it clear—he’s out. Sela’s taking over. Riyadh Season wants it all, and they’ll bulldoze anyone in their way. But seriously—who the hell is Sela? Just another faceless Saudi entity with a blank cheque and zero interest in the sport outside of owning it.

This isn’t promotion—it’s occupation. No statement. No reason. Just another tweet. Another power flex. Boxing is no longer run by promoters—it’s run by billionaires playing fantasy sports with real fighters.

This was never about fixing boxing. It was about taking it hostage.

Back in March, they shoved this TKO Boxing fairy tale in front of us: Dana White, WWE’s Nick Khan, Saudi money, and Canelo signing up for a “new era.” All we got was more boardroom rubbish and ego games. What did fans get? A punch to the gut. No venue. No broadcaster. Not even a date they could stick to.

First, it was supposed to be at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Then someone finally looked at the calendar and realized there’s a college football game booked that night. Seriously—this is the level of planning we’re dealing with. It’s amateur-hour with oil money.

Now the fight’s maybe going to LA. Maybe New York. Or maybe Riyadh again. Wherever His Excellency points his finger next.

This isn’t boxing promotion—it’s a tech bro reshuffle with fists.

White’s gone quiet. Canelo’s being sold. Crawford’s risking it all. And boxing’s still being milked dry.

Dana White walked in like he was about to clean up boxing. Now he’s vanished without so much as a whimper. Didn’t even get to run one fight. Turns out, all that barking about how he’d do things differently was just noise. The second the Saudis changed their mind, he was brushed off like a bit-part actor. Welcome to your own medicine, Dana.

Canelo is now fully tied to Turki Alalshikh’s new vanity league. Crawford is jumping up two weight classes—two—to chase this fight. No rehydration clause. No catchweight. It’s being made for headlines and headlines only. If Crawford wins, he makes history as a three-division undisputed champ. But don’t expect the headlines to focus on that. They’ll focus on who signs the next cheque.

And forget that Netflix nonsense. That was never real. Now it’s PPV. The same people who cry about “bringing boxing to the fans” are the ones slapping a $90 bill on every halfway decent fight.

Final word

This isn’t a super fight—it’s a power show. Another example of boxing being pimped out to whoever flashes the most cash, with fighters caught in the middle and fans treated like idiots. Turki Alalshikh dumped Dana White without blinking. Nobody’s accountable. Nobody cares. The sport gets disrespected again—and we’re supposed to cheer?

So what’s next? How many more puppets get pulled off stage before a single punch is thrown?

And how long before fans finally stop pretending this is anything but one big, oil-soaked insult to boxing?