Canelo vs. Berlanga: A Potential September Fight?

Promoter Eddie Hearn hasn’t given up hope that Edgar Berlanga will get the gig as undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent in September.

Hearn feels that the #1 WBA Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) would be a great opponent for Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) to fight and sees it as a classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico type of match.

Berlanga’s Path to Canelo

Berlanga is Canelo’s WBA mandatory after beating Padraig McCrory by a sixth-round knockout last February. At the time, Berlanga was the mandatory for WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr., but he wasn’t interested in fighting him and has held out for the Canelo shot.

Canelo hasn’t said who he’s looking at as potential candidates for September, but it could come down to Berlanga or IBF mandatory William Scull. It’s probably not going to be David Benavidez or Morrell that Canelo fights because those two have never been matched as ones that he’d excited about fighting.

Berlanga’s Mayweather-esque Appeal

Berlanga would do a good job creating interest in New York with his fans, and he could play the villain role well by bragging about himself, which he does a good job like many New Yorkers. If he can create a lot of dislike with fans, they’ll want to watch just to see him lose.

It would be the Mayweather thing where people would order his fights on PPV, not because they liked his fighting style, but rather because they wanted to see him get beat. Berlanga would be good in that role because he doesn’t have much else going for him. He hasn’t beaten any notable contenders during his career, and he’s pretty well protected, initially by Top Rank and then by Matchroom.

Hearn’s Confidence

“I think there’s a good chance. He’s a mandatory, but Canelo has a few mandatory,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV when asked about the possibility of Edgar Berlanga getting selected by Canelo Alvarez for his next fight in September.

Hearn is right. There is a good chance that Canelo will pick Berlanga as his next opponent, knowing that it’s a sure-thing win and a step down from his last fight against Jaime Munguia.

It would be better if Berlanga proved himself against Benavidez, Morrell, Caleb Plant, Diego Pacheco, or Christian Mbilli. His chances of beating any of those fighters is slim.

“I think for all those interim types of fights away from the Crawfords and Benavidez, I think Berlanga is the most attractive [for Canelo]. Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. Edgar will give it everything. He’s a young, fresh puncher,” said Hearn.

“I think it’s an exciting fight. We’re ready to go for that fight, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t mind. Matchroom show, PBC show, or Riyadh season show. Wherever it is, Edgar is our fighter. He’s under contract with us, and I want to see him get the opportunity. Canelo is my chum. It’s a great fight,” said Hearn.

It would be an interesting fight between Canelo and Berlanga, but I wouldn’t call it exciting. That would be like driving by a fender bender on the highway and taking a look as you cruise by.