Boxing Results: Fight Outcomes from This Week

Darius Fulghum (photo by Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda) managed to keep his undefeated record intact (12-0, 10 KOs) against Vaughn Alexander in what turned into a 10-round light heavyweight yawn-fest. Fulghum’s strategy? Jab, jab, and jab some more—enough to set up the occasional heavy-hitter but mostly just to keep Alexander at bay. Despite Alexander swinging back with gusto later in the rounds, he couldn’t turn the tide, leaving the judges snoozing to a score of 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91 in Fulghum’s favor. This event was broadcast globally live on DAZN.

In the DAZN co-main, Tristan Kalkreuth from Las Vegas danced around Anthony Hollaway of Minnesota in a cruiserweight bout that promised action but delivered routine. Kalkreuth controlled the fight with his power, and the judges were kind enough to all agree on a score of 99-91, probably because they were eager to wrap up and go home.

Grant Flores, also from Coachella Valley, at least spiced things up a bit with a third-round knockout of Josias Gonzalez. In what was a short burst of actual excitement, Flores cornered Gonzalez and delivered a brutal left hook to the body, dropping Gonzalez faster than a hot potato at 2:34 of the third round.

Leonardo Sanchez also tried to keep things mildly interesting by knocking down Jenel Lausa twice in the third round. He finally put everyone out of their misery by securing the win early in the fourth.

Cayden Griffith of Coachella Valley knocked out Juan Romero of Mexicali, proving at least one fighter on the card knows how to end a fight before everyone loses interest.

Brandon Sanchez extended his perfect record in a fight that actually saw someone hitting the canvas, knocking out MJ BO in the fifth round. Sanchez had already given BO a taste of the mat in the fourth round, setting the stage for a thankfully swift conclusion.

This Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN, staged by Golden Boy Promotions, was available for all DAZN subscribers, giving fans worldwide the chance to witness this spectacle of the average.

Rewatch Stream: