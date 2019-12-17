Canelo vacates WBO Light Heavyweight World Title

In order to comply with the World Boxing Organization’s (“WBO”) prohibition against its champions holding titles from other sanctioning organizations in multiple weight classes, four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and the WBO have reached an agreement for Canelo to vacate the WBO’s Light Heavyweight World Title. Canelo won the WBO title by defeating Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2, 2019. Canelo will maintain his status and privileges as a WBO Super Champion, including the privilege to be designated mandatory challenger to the WBO titleholder in any division.





Canelo said, “I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country. I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class.”

Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel ,president of the WBO, said, “Canelo has already accomplished much in boxing, and is still a young man. When his career is done, he will be regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, and one of Mexico’s best fighters ever. We look forward to his future fights against rivals at the top of the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and other divisions.”

“We completely support the decision made by Canelo Alvarez and the WBO,” said Oscar De La Hoya,Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Canelo made history by stopping Sergey Kovalev in impressive fashion to become a four-division world champion. Not only did he show that he is a real threat at 175 pounds, but he also demonstrated that he is fully capable of moving across several divisions to look for the most exciting fights for the fans. At the same time, we look forward to continue promoting our other WBO champions such as Patrick Teixeira and Franchon Crews-Dezurn.”





IBO vacates World Super Middleweight title

The International Boxing Organization has announced that the IBO world super middleweight title held by Chris Eubank Jr has been vacated with the Brit moving to middleweight as he seeks out future opportunities within that division.

Eubank Jr won the IBO world title back in February of 2017 and made successful defenses against world-class opposition such as Artur Abraham and Avni Yildirim. He regained the world title two years after winning it initially with a career-best performance against former world champion and Olympic Gold Medalist James DeGale.

IBO President Ed Levine commented on Eubank Jr’s decision to compete at middleweight and the future status of the 168-pound belt, “We have been proud to have Chris Eubank Jr as our champion on two different occasions. He has represented the IBO in a fantastic way and we wish him all the best in his campaign down in the middleweight division.





“The IBO has made the decision that the vacant title will now be contested between the two leading available contenders with the preferences going to the intercontinental champion and suitably ranked regional champions. The whole point in winning those titles in the first place is to give those fighters the opportunities to one day fight for an IBO world title.

“Therefore we hope to announce an exciting fight for the IBO world super middleweight title in the very near future that will feature two top contenders battling for the belt.”