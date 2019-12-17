Anthony Joshua Offers To Spar Tyson Fury Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Return

We all want to see Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight in a mega-showdown, and we are all prepared to pay a substantial amount of cash to see the fight. But Joshua, already a two-time heavyweight champ (this after just 24 pro fights; a truly amazing accomplishment) is willing to get in the ring with Fury for basically nothing.





In an interesting twist in the rivalry the two stellar British heavyweights have (a rivalry that perhaps exists in Fury’s head and no place else; Joshua never insulting Fury the way he has been insulted by Fury), Joshua has offered to spar with Fury ahead of Fury’s big February rematch with WBC champ Deontay Wilder (a fight that is still to be officially announced).

“I think Tyson Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so if that’s the case I want Fury to win because I just wanna fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports News today. “Fury, if you need me, if you need me for sparring – I’ve sparred Fury when we were kids anyway. I’d go out to America, spar Fury and get him ready for this Wilder fight. I would like that fight because I think Fury would fight me faster than Wilder would.”

Let’s see how Fury responds to this!





In the past, Fury has called Joshua a “stiff wooden top,” and a “body builder.” Fury has also stated how in his opinion a fight between he and Joshua will not happen in 2020. Now, perhaps in a show of gamesmanship or a shot at getting inside Fury’s head, Joshua has dangled this offer in his face. Interesting, very interesting. And if the two did spar now, when in their primes, who would get the best of it?

Fury has a new trainer in Sugar Hill and now he has, right in front of him, an offer to spar the best, or second best, or third best (depending on your view) heavyweight in the world. Why wouldn’t Fury take Joshua up on his offer!

Let’s see how this develops.