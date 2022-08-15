Canelo Says He’s “More Dangerous” Now, Says He’s A “Wounded Beast” Going Into Trilogy Fight With Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has said numerous times that he wants a big KO win over bitter rival Gennady Golovkin when they collide for the third and final time on September 17th. Canelo, who feels he has been repeatedly disrespected by Golovkin, wants also to “punish” his rival and to “end his career.”

Canelo, who spoke with EFE news agency, says he is “more dangerous” right now and that he is, coming off that loss to Dmitry Bivol, comparable to a “wounded beast.” Canelo spoke again of his intention to knock Golovkin out in fight-three.

“I’m more dangerous right now, that’s what I am [a wounded beast]; I’m training at 100 percent, excited, hungry to win,” Canelo said. “My goal is to finish by knockout, I want to win before the 12 rounds and hopefully I will be given the opportunity. I like to respect the opponents [I fight], but if they respect me, otherwise not. It bothers me so many things he talked and keeps talking when he’s not in front of me. I prepare for the best Golovkin; he is a smart fighter who hits hard and [is] difficult to connect with, but I know him; I know what I have to do and we will get there well.”

Canelo and GGG, who have fought 24 hard and ultra-competitive rounds, do indeed know each other and their fighting styles well. But this fight, the finale, could be a different fight compared to the previous two showdowns. The third fight is up at 168 pounds of course, and GGG is now 40 years old. A good number of experts agree with Canelo and feel Golovkin will fall this time.

Canelo seems almost obsessed with getting a knockout win, but might he be overcome with emotion on the night, forgetting about what’s coming back at him? Is there a chance GGG scores the finishing blow in this fight? We can fully expect a war, a great fight, that seems clear. And not too many people seem to think the score cards will be needed this time. Certainly not Canelo.