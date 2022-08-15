Broner Pulls Out Of Saturday’s Fight!

Adrien Broner has pulled out of his fight with Omar Figueroa, which was scheduled for this Saturday night in Hollywood. Florida. Broner, who was looking to defeat Figueroa in his comeback, took to his Instagram page to inform his fans that he is suffering from mental health issues and that he is “going through a lot at this moment in my life.”

Broner, who is clearly suffering, asked his fans to “pray for me.” Broner, a four-weight world champion who has not boxed for 18 months, has had problems with the law over the years and his career never went as super-high as he and many people felt it would. Now Broner’s career is in serious jeopardy. Broner, however, says he “ain’t gonna give up.”

“Sorry to say this but I’m not fighting August 20,” Broner said via Instagram. “Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring. I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won’t do. Just pray for me, I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100 percent there and I’ll be damned if I make that mistake again. I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people’s feelings and pleasing them when in reality I have nothing to prove to nobody. I’m a four-time world champion and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner signed off by saying how he has to “overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the squared circle again.” Broner did add how he knows he is “far from being finished with the sport,” and that he will “see y’all soon.”

But can Broner get himself right, and can he do so in time to be able to salvage what is left of his career? Broner is 33 years old now and he has not won a big fight in a long time. Broner, 34-4-1(24) has won just one of his last four fights, these fights spread out over a five-year period. We wish Broner all the best. “The Problem” is not everyone’s favourite fighter, as we know, yet nobody should have to battle mental health issues alone. Let’s hope Broner can get himself right, and soon.

…