Canelo sees fighting Ryder in London as an “interesting and very big fight”

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez thinks that fighting John Ryder in London is an interesting option for his next fight, but his main priority is to recover from the surgery that he had in his hand.

The Mexican fighter was present at his native town of Juanacatlan, Jalisco, for the unveiling of a statue in his honor.

“It would be interesting to fight with him (John Ryder) in London, ¿isn’t it? Because he is from there, it would be a very big (fight)”, Canelo said in a press conference where IZQUIERDAZO was present. “But the truth is that I haven’t talked about that, and have not negotiated an opponent yet. I’m focused on the rehabilitation of my hand, and see how I feel in January. And see what the doctor tells me (about the hand)”.

Canelo said that his doctor has given him the green light to start punching with his recovering hand.

“The doctor, before coming to Mexico, checked my hand, and told me that everything is going well, and that I can start to punch with it”, Canelo explained. “So, we will see if it’s Ryder, or if it is any other opponent, I don’t mind”.

Alvarez expressed his gratitude to the governing authorities of the municipality of Juanacatlan for the construction of the statue.

“Im proud of being here, with all the people that made this possible, to build a statue in my honor”, Alvarez said. “Im proud, and it’s proof that dreams come true”.

Canelo also addressed his recent posts in Twitter where he threatened to punch Lionel Messi for what he saw as a lack of respect when Messi allegedly kicked a Mexican jersey in the dressing room after the football match between Mexico and Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Im very passionate about my country, and sometimes you get caught in a difficult moment. But I will always do it. I will always defend my country, at 100% everywhere”, Canelo explained. “And yes, maybe there were some things that went out of my hands at that moment. But it’s part of this, it’s part of the learning process. I’m fine, I’m happy that Argentina won (the World Cup). They deserve it and congratulations to all of them”.