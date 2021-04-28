Canelo on Mayweather’s fight with Logan Paul: ‘It’s stupid, all about money’

WhatsApp 143 Shares

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t think too highly of Floyd Mayweather Jr’s latest gambit to pour money into his bank account by fighting YouTube star Logan Paul on June 6th on Showtime pay-per-view at the Hard Rock in Miami, Florida.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Canelo expressed wonderment in how YouTubers are able to be given boxing licenses by state commissions without ever having fought before.

Canelo feels that if someone killed, the people will come after the Commission for having given out the boxing license.

The Mexican superstar Canelo says it’s “offensive” to even be asked about who the winner of the exhibition match between Mayweather 50-0, 27 KOs) and the YouTuber Logan (0-1).

With Mayweather’s net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s unclear why he is choosing to fight a YouTuber.

Some would say Mayweather is stealing money from his gullible fans by selling them such a shoddy product.

It’s a clear win for the 44-year-old Mayweather, but it’s troubling that he would stoop that low to try and make money.

Canelo says the fight Mayweather is just looking to make money by choosing the popular YouTube star Logan, 26, to fight and he views the match as “stupid.”

BENSINGER: What do you think of his fight against Logan Paul?

CANELO: … It’s about making money is all… It’s really not relevant at all… It’s stupid.

BENSINGER: Who do you think wins?

CANELO: I think even the question is offensive: Mayweather, obviously.

Canelo: “Why do they give licenses to people who’ve never in their life thrown a punch?

“If there’s a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the license for the fight.”

It’s interesting that Mayweather is willing to go to these depths to make a buck by selecting a non-athlete to fight in an exhibition match.

Will Mayweather go even further in the future to try and make money by continuing to select people that have no connection whatsoever with sports?

The good news is that Mayweather is spending increasingly longer periods of time in between his exhibition matches, which will erode his popularity significantly.

We could see Mayweather diminishing returns beginning with his exhibition match against Logan Paul on June 6th, and it’ll likely get progressively worse.

The only way Mayweather will be able to temporarily reverse the decline of pay-per-view buys is if he takes on a popular boxer, and if he does that, it’ll likely end badly for him.

In the case of Mayweather’s fight with Logan Paul, he’ll be able to depend on the YouTuber’s fans to purchase the event because many of them are teenagers that worship him.

Mayweather won’t be able to depend on his own boxing fans because they’re not going to throw $50 down the drain during the pandemic with work hard to come by.