Canelo On Terence Crawford: “He’s A Very Talented Fighter But He Won Just One Big Fight”

With more and more talk of Terence Crawford possibly making the quite audacious move up to 168 pounds to challenge Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, Canelo has spoken about his and Crawford’s respective resumes. Talking briefly with TMZ Sports, four-weight champ Canelo said that while he respects Crawford and feels he is “a very talented fighter,” he pointed out how the reigning unified welterweight champ “has won just one big fight.”

Crawford, a three-weight ruler, is of course coming off that big and impressive stoppage win over Errol Spence, this the “one big fight” Crawford has won during his career according to Canelo. There could be a return fight between Crawford and Spence next, but the big fight “Bud” wants is one with Canelo.

“No, look, like I always said, I respect Terence Crawford,” Canelo said. “He’s a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter in Errol Spence. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters like Spence.”

It is true that Crawford’s resume can be looked at as somewhat thin, this the biggest thing fans were critical of Crawford for going into the Spence fight, the July fight Crawford’s first super fight, this at age 35. Canelo’s resume, whether you think he is a better fighter than Crawford or not, is undeniably superior – with Canelo having beaten guys like Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Erislandy Lara, Danny Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, and Caleb Plant.

Still, this doesn’t mean Canelo defeats Crawford if and when they fight. Next up for Canelo is Jermell Charlo, who Canelo says is “a great fighter” who he is excited to be facing. After that, should Canelo win, and if Crawford has taken care of his rematch with Spence in the meantime, it could be Canelo Vs. Crawford some time in 2024.

Crawford says this is “the biggest fight in boxing.” Maybe it is. “We’ll see [if it’s next],” Canelo said.

Who do YOU think wins if Crawford and Canelo get it on at super-middleweight?