Bomac McIntyre Arrested At Manchester Airport As Loaded Gun Is Found In His Suitcase

According to multiple reports, trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre was arrested at Manchester airport on Sunday morning after a loaded gun was found in his suitcase. McIntyre, who was in the UK to guide Chris Eubank Junior to his revenge victory over Liam Smith, was detained upon attempting to fly back to Atlanta in the US. It is not known why Bomac had the weapon in his case, or if he knew the firearm was loaded.

However, Bomac remains in custody at time of writing, a full investigation now in progress.

Statement from Greater Manchester Police on Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, who has now been charged with “possession of a firearm” and “possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate” and will remain in jail at least until a hearing on Oct 9th… pic.twitter.com/mP5OXBtXEf — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 4, 2023

“At around 10:45 am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester airport,” an official statement reads. “After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning.”

Mail Sport broke the story and apparently Eubank’s team refused to comment on the situation when approached by the publication. This is an odd one. Again, why would Bomac be carrying a loaded gun in his case? Let’s all hope there is some simple, innocent reason for what has happened. However, one thing the police are currently trying to establish is whether Bomac brought the gun into the UK with him, or whether he acquired the gun whilst in the UK and was attempting to take it back to the states. Meanwhile, according to The Daily Star, Bomac was arrested amid “dramatic scenes.”

Bomac, one of the best trainers in the sport today, also trains pound-for-pound king (in the opinion of most fans and experts) Terence Crawford, with plenty of people feeling 53 year old Bomac will win the Trainer of the Year award for 2023 when the time comes for the trophies to be handed out.