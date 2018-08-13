Canelo-GGG 2 closed circuit tickets on sale on 8/15

Tickets for the closed circuit viewing in Las Vegas for the historic rematch between Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC, WBA, IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Closed circuit viewing of one of the most important matchups in middleweight history will be available at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, and Luxor Hotel and Casino.





“We want to give fight fans every single opportunity to watch this historic rematch live in Las Vegas, and buying a closed-circuit ticket is a great way to experience this important moment in boxing. There’s nothing more electrifying than gathering with other fight fans in the boxing capitol of the world,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. GGG 2 at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Luxor are priced at $100, not including applicable fees. Seating is general admission at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage while Luxor will have assigned seats. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at (800) 745-3000 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/canelovsggg2.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,”O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.





Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 are on sale now, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, and $500 not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight (8) per person at all price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.