Canelo: Chavez Jr. lacks discipline to be the best

Former two division world champion Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) today hosted a media workout at the House of Boxing in San Diego where he showcased strength and speed ahead of the upcoming showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) set for Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Below is what Canelo had to say at today’s workout alongside Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

CANELO ALVAREZ, Former Two-Division World Champion:

“We have prepared very well for this fight. I feel fast and strong, and not having to drop so much weight will benefit me come fight night.

“Chavez, Jr. has gotten to this point because of his name; he lacks the discipline to be the best. He has had so many highs and lows in his career. I hope that he gets his act together and that we get the best Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in the ring on May 6. That is going to make the fight all the more action packed inside the ring. I don’t want any excuses.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. goes back a while, and it’s felt by both teams. Both Chavez, Sr. and Jr., for some reason, don’t like Canelo. Perhaps it’s because he’s been the face of boxing for a while now. He’s going to carry boxing on his shoulders for many years to come. Or, maybe they don’t like Canelo because he’s getting more attention for this fight than Jr. is.

“Chavez, Sr. had his day just like mine. With Chavez, Jr. it can be his time on May 6, but he has to go out there and prove it in the ring. I strongly feel that Chavez, Jr. will be in great shape, the best shape of his life, come May 6 and therefore we’re going to get a great fight.

“I’m excited for May 6 because we’ve never seen a fight that’s dull or boring with two Mexican fighters. It’s going to be a great fight and that’s exactly what the sport needs.”

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden BoyPromotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Interjet. Lemieux vs. Reyes is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management, Matthysse vs. Taylor is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Boxing and Star Boxing. Diaz, Jr. vs. Avila is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr.are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and tickets are available for purchase at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased by phone with a major credit card at 800-745-3000.

HBO Sports presents a unique perspective and in-depth look at the highly anticipated May 6th pay-per-view showdown when CANELO/CHAVEZ JR.: A FIGHTING TRADITION debuts MONDAY, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO.