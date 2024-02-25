Canelo Alvarez’s Ultimatum: It’s Jermall Charlo or Bust

Canelo Alvarez reportedly won’t fight in May unless he gets his wish to fight Jermall Charlo. It’s Charlo or nothing for the superstar Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) on May 4th, which sets up a situation where PBC must decide to go with that fight on that date or cast Alvarez adrift.

This leaves PBC in a tough spot where they either abide by what King Canelo says, or they will have a big hole in their schedule for May 4th, leaving them in a position where they can’t fill it.

Even if PBC plugged the David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozyk light heavyweight clash on the May 4th date, it won’t replace having Canelo there fighting Jermall Charlo. Benavidez is not a PPV attraction.

Mexican Journalist Breaks the News

According to the well-respected Mexican journalist Fernando Schwartz, Canelo is letting Al Haymon and PBC know that if he doesn’t get the fight against Jermall (33-0, 22 KOs) in May, he won’t be fighting. That would be a disappointment for PBC, as they would be losing the superstar Canelo for Amazon Prime PPV on May 4th.

“CANELO DOES NOT ACCEPT ANOTHER: Canelo threatened Al Haymon and #PBC; otherwise, Charlo will not fight. This is what Canelo said, and I quote: Well if it’s not Jermall, there’s no fight in May,” said Fernando Schwartz on X.

PBC’s Preference for Munguia

ESPN Knockout reported last week that PBC wants Canelo to face Mexican Jaime Munguia on May 4th but not Jermall. They view the Munguia as having a better chance of making money than a fight between Canelo and Jermall.

Canelo-Munguia would likely do better commercial numbers than a fight involving Jermall, but Canelo has put his foot down and wants Charlo. He doesn’t want Munguia, and he probably has good reasons for not wanting that match. This writer can think of three reasons why Canelo wouldn’t want to fight Munguia.

1. Munguia’s resume is 100% inflated: He hasn’t earned the fight.

2. Alvarez not wanting a Mexican opponent on Cinco de Mayo

3. Unfinished business with Jermall

If Canelo were to insist on fighting Jermall, which appears to be what he’s doing, “he can look for other options outside of PBC,” according to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN.