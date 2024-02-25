Gor Yeritsyan And Cain Sandoval Score Dominant Victories – Boxing Results

Billed as a spectacle right out of HBO Boxing After Dark’s playbook, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions hit it out of the park this Friday at the jam-packed Chumash Casino Resort, streaming live on UFC Fight Pass with a six-fight extravaganza featuring world-ranked warriors and the sport’s next big things.

In the headline bout, Freddie Roach’s protégé, Gor Yeritsyan, with a flawless record of 18 wins, 14 by knockout, outmaneuvered Quinton Randall in a thrilling ten-round showdown. Yeritsyan’s fierce approach eventually wore down Randall’s versatile tactics, clinching a unanimous nod from the judges with scores of 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91, securing the vacant WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title. This marks Yeritsyan’s fourth triumph within just eight months under the 360 Promotions banner.

The co-main event saw Cain Sandoval, a knockout specialist with a 12-0 record, 11 by knockout, prove his mettle over ten rounds against the seasoned 2006 Olympian Javier Molina. The young Sandoval showcased a versatile skill set against the determined Molina, sweeping the judges’ scorecards with a unanimous 100-90 across the board.

The special attraction in the super flyweight division had Daniel Barrera, also known as Chucky, stopping Jonathan Almacen in his tracks with a breathtaking second-round knockout. Barrera’s rapid and forceful strikes sent Almacen to the canvas twice before referee Jack Reiss waved off the bout at 2:35 of the round, securing Barrera’s spot as a fighter to keep an eye on.

An undercard battle saw Alfredo Castro Villafuerte and Ezequiel Flores go toe-to-toe in a six-round thriller that had fans on their feet. Despite a cut and a knockdown, Flores showed heart against Villafuerte’s relentless onslaught, but ultimately, Villafuerte emerged victorious with scores of 58-54, 58-55, and 57-55.

Jorge Maravillo maintained his unbeaten streak, besting Jesus Gonzalez over six rounds in the junior middleweight division, taking charge from the second round against the resilient Gonzalez.

Kicking off the night, Osvel Caballero, under the guidance of Manny Robles, made short work of Jason Buenaobra with a fourth-round stoppage, sealing the deal at 2:22 of the round, and showcasing why he’s a featherweight to watch.