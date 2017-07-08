Canelo Alvarez is convinced: Rematch with Mayweather would be very different

Going into the biggest, or arguably second-biggest, fight of his career, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez is still being asked about his solitary career defeat. It is the Floyd Mayweather loss of 2013 – the one fight of Canelo’s that was a bigger deal, certainly financially, than Canelo’s upcoming battle with Gennady Golovkin – that reporters still ask the 26 year old about.

And although Canelo, in speaking with Omnisport, said that while a return fight with Mayweather is not “in my current plans,” he did say the loss is like a “thorn” that he has to carry. Canelo would love the opportunity to reverse the only blemish on his ledger.

“It’s not in my current plans, but yes, if the opportunity arose, yes I would love to remove that thorn that I have,” Alvarez said. “And I can tell you it would be much different than it was years ago. I’m a fighter with much more experience and more confidence in the ring. I have learned a lot since then. Last time I think it was the experience that won me over, but the fight would be very different this time around.”





But as fans know, Mayweather only takes a rematch if he feels the need for one: when he either struggles in the first fight and/or feels the need to prove something – see his first bout with Jose Luis Castillo – or when he hears fans telling him he struggled in a fight – see his first fight with Marcos Maidana.

Basically, Floyd only fights a guy a second time if his pride gets stung in fight-one. Mayweather of course won handily against Canelo just over four years ago; boxing one of his finest, cleverest, most impressively dominant fights. Why would Mayweather want a second fight with Canelo?

But this is the star power “Money” has: despite being half out of the sport, big name fighters such as Canelo, Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao (until recent developments anyway) continue to call Mayweather out.

Canelo has another Super-Fight to concern himself with right now though, the big middleweight clash with GGG. Canelo has again gone on record as saying he is sure he will score a KO on September 16.