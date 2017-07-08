Peter Fury says when Tyson returns, “he will go straight into a world title fight”

Peter Fury, trainer of course of unbeaten former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, says his charge is “in a good place right now,” and that at around 24 stone (approx 336 pounds) he has lost a bit of weight. Speaking on The Bunce Boxing Hour, Peter said that Tyson is sparring to get in shape, not using bags or jumping rope.

Sparring, ten, 15, 20 rounds, three times a week, Fury is slowly shedding the bulk he put on during his layoff. As regards to his impending ring return, Peter said that right now their legal team is working on overturning the suspension Tyson was hit with some months back, and that “if” this is successful, the plan is for Fury to return on the September 23rd bill that will see Hughie Fury challenge WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker in Manchester.

Peter said that he fully expects the Tyson return to be for a world title. “He won’t box a tune-up, he’ll got straight in for a world title,” the trainer said.





If this does happen – and Peter said that hopefully he will find out in a couple of weeks how the legal team has got on – it will be some big night of heavyweight boxing in the UK. Peter didn’t name any possible opponents for Fury, and it will be interesting to see which reigning world champ Fury will fight on September 23 if he does indeed fight then, but he said that we have not yet seen the very best of Tyson.

In shape and fully focused, Fury can “wipe the floor with everything and anything that’s out there,” Peter stated firmly. That of course remains to be seen, but Peter said that “we are going to prove a lot of people wrong.”

If he can launch a successful comeback, one that lasts for a string of big fights, Fury will certainly prove a lot of people wrong. Even now, today, many fans are unconvinced Fury will ever fight again. But Peter is convinced otherwise, and should the suspension be lifted (as it should be) we will all find out if Fury has what it takes to be able to come again.

Fury against the big guns, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder or even Parker (should Parker turn back the challenge of the 20-0 Hughie Fury) would be massive events. But which champ will Fury challenge in his first fight back in September if all things go to plan? There are of course plenty of belts around these days, and maybe a version of one of the alphabet belts will be made available for Fury to shoot for.





If Fury does fight for a recognised belt on the same night as his cousin’s fight against Parker in Manchester, absolutely everyone will want a ticket!