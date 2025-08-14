Cuban Takeover in Berlin: Arlen Lopez vs Bulacio, Lazaro Alvarez vs Santos for WBA Titles on Sept 12

Berlin boxing fans get a rare treat this autumn as Cuba’s Olympic greats step into the professional spotlight. On Friday, September 12, 2025, the Uber Eats Music Hall hosts two major WBA International and Continental title fights headlined by Arlen López and Lázaro Álvarez — both unbeaten as professionals.

Lázaro Álvarez vs Miguel Queliz Santos – WBA International & Continental Lightweight Titles

Three-time amateur world champion. Triple Olympic bronze. A technician who frustrates punchers and forces them to miss until their plans collapse — Lázaro Álvarez (8-0, 5 KOs) is one of the most decorated fighters Cuba has produced.

“I’m very excited to fight in Berlin! Germany has a rich boxing history and I want to show fans Cuban boxing at its best. I’m ready to deliver something special,” Álvarez said.

His opponent, Miguel Queliz Santos of Spain (17-3, 8 KOs), is a sharp counterpuncher who thrives on angles and resilience. With the Lightweight WBA International and Continental straps at stake, this is a meeting of skill and discipline versus guile and endurance.

Arlen López vs Martin Bulacio – WBA International & Continental Light Heavyweight Titles

Arlen López (5-0, 2 KOs) has two Olympic gold medals (2016, 2020), a 2024 Olympic bronze, a world amateur crown, and an unbeaten pro record. His style? Patient pressure, surgical accuracy, and an ability to shut opponents down round by round.

“Berlin is special for me because it’s the capital of Germany and I know there are many boxing fans here. I want to give my best performance and prove Cuban boxing is alive and exciting,” López said.

Across the ring will be Martin Bulacio of Argentina (16-2, 12 KOs), a heavy hitter known for fast starts and early knockouts. López will need to weather the opening storms before taking control.

While the WBA International and Continental titles are on the line, the real prize is a jump up the world rankings — putting the winners closer to full world title contention.

AGON Sports promoter Ingo Volckmann explained: “With Arlen and Lázaro we’ve found an incredible solution after the Gaultieri injury. Both are among the most successful amateurs in the world—technically brilliant and pure boxing at its finest. For Berlin fans, this is a rare chance to see Cuban boxing in its pure form.”

Berlin Boxing Card – September 12, 2025

Arlen López vs Martin Bulacio – WBA International & Continental Light Heavyweight Title

Lázaro Álvarez vs Miguel Queliz Santos – WBA International & Continental Lightweight Title

Hamsat Shadalov vs Alex de la Rosa

Paul Wall vs A. Fechner – German Championship

Moussa Gholam vs Misael Vasquez – Junior Lightweight Title

Yakelin Estornell vs Lina Tejada – Women’s Pro Debut

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. UK / 7 pm German time

Venue: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Streaming: AGON Youtube

Tickets: Available now at Ticketmaster.de

With Arlen López and Lázaro Álvarez replacing injured ex-world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri, Berlin hosts a night of elite Cuban boxing. Both fights carry WBA International and Continental titles, offering the winners a push up the world rankings. Backed by title fights for Hamsat Shadalov, Paul Wall, and Moussa Gholam, plus international action, the September 12 card is set to deliver world-class action from start to finish.