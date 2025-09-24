Canadian Contenders Risk it All in Fall Fights

The Canadian boxing scene will be bustling this fall over a five-week span featuring five events, each in a different province with a variety of championship belts and intriguing storylines in play.

A theme present across all the cards, however, is challenges: In the current landscape, Canadian professionals are taking risks and betting on themselves in the hope of kicking their career into high gear.

Wilcox-McNaughton: The Two Truths

October 3rd | Oakville, Ont. (United Promotions)

In Hamilton, Ontario, at his family’s Steeltown Boxing Club, welterweight Bradley Wilcox is sharpening his tools for the biggest fight of his life next Friday.

Wilcox (13-0, 7 KO) will meet undefeated Calgarian Jordan McNaughton (9-0, 6 KO) for the IBF North American Welterweight Championship in Oakville in an old school, mano-a-mano clash: Neither has lost a professional fight, both are nicknamed ‘The Truth’ and only one’s career will continue its ascent.

“When it’s just me and him, he’s going to realize that he’s trapped with me for 10 rounds,” grinned Wilcox, who most recently dominated Brazil’s Fernando Pinto en route to a shutout win last December. “Look, I’m sure he’ll be ready as he’s fought some gritty guys — but I don’t think he’ll be ready for what we’ve got coming.”

The fact that Wilcox and McNaughton are fighting at all, putting their zeroes on the line, is a minor miracle: Established fighters typically don’t risk crossing regional boundaries in Canada, and each will be the other’s best opponent — by far — in the pro ranks.

“You don’t really know what to expect, other than knowing who he’s fought and what his record is,” reflected Wilcox. “Hopefully he’s training as hard as I am, I’m sure he’s going to change up his gameplan a bit and be adding to his tool box.”

A member of the Fightin’ Wilcox family, Bradley has long dreamt of securing the flashy red belts of the IBF around his waist.

“I used to look up to Steve Molitor (and) he was an IBF World Title holder, my screensaver as an amateur was that beautiful IBF belt,” remembered Wilcox. “I kind of floated it to my promoter Tyler (Buxton), saying if there was a title to fight for I’d love it to be for the IBF — and here we are.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted, and nobody’s going to stop me from getting that nice red belt next Friday night.”

Homecoming with Purpose: Polines-Medina

Oct. 4th | Calgary, Alta. (Teofista Boxing)

On the outskirts of Calgary, bantamweight Kent Polines is preparing for a doubly daunting challenge early next month.

Polines (4-0, 3 KO) will not only be facing undefeated Argentinian Matias Medina (3-0-1, 1 KO) — he will also carry the weight of headlining the city’s first pro boxing card in over a year.

“This was always my dream, to fight in front of the people I care about and those who have supported me on my journey,” said Polines, who turned pro in the Philippines in 2022 and has since fought in the U.S. and Mexico. “It’s time to show everyone back home what they’ve been missing out on, and it’s going to be a night of pure excitement.”

The challenge he faces is significant: Medina is an undersized, solidly-built visitor who has already won on Canadian soil — earning a rare unanimous decision last September in Ontario against Oshawa’s Evan Gillard.

Polines is unfazed.

“I’m always willing to take a step forward, and that’s what this fight is,” explained the soon-to-be Calgary fan favourite. “Every fight on a journey to becoming a World Champion is supposed to be hard.

“If you’re in the way of that dream, you’re going down — next week it happens to be Matias.”

Full marks to both Polines and Medina, who for very different reasons are putting their unblemished records on the line: Polines sought a Main Event-worthy challenge for his hometown debut, while the promoterless Medina simply has no other choice. Unable to build his record softly, he now inhabits a world of dangerous road fights.

Someone’s oh has Got. To. Go.

Anytime, Anyplace: Colantonio-Byard

Nov. 8th | Victoria, B.C. (Champ Promotions)

Two heavyweights with a penchant for embroiling themselves in all-out wars will collide on Vancouver Island in November, as Victoria’s Brandon Colantonio and Vancouver’s Jaye Byard duel for the WBC’s USA Heavyweight belt.

Colantonio (6-1, 1 KO) has made a name for himself fighting across the pacific northwest, while Byard (8-4, 8 KO) has rattled off eight consecutive knockouts and is possibly the most feared heavyweight — domestically, at least — in Canada today.

It’s a significant challenge for Colantonio, the hometown hero which BoxRec has pegged as a +285 underdog.

“My philosophy’s always been (that) it’s just another guy, and if you’re as good as you think you are (then) you should be able to take on anybody at any time,” explained the affable Colantonio, who will be fighting on a Jason Heit-promoted card for the third time in his career. “I pride myself on being fight ready any weekend, anywhere — that’s how I’ve lived for years.”

The Victoria product has had his share of highlights, from dominating favorite Aurek Anderson last October in his backyard to stopping James Sears in his most recent outing.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Jaye and his knockout streak, but those guys he’s faced aren’t like me,” continued Colantonio. “I pose a great threat — probably the biggest he’s faced — and deep down he knows it, too. Styles make fights, and my style isn’t good for him.”

Both Colantonio and Byard are likely within a single fight of a career-changing opportunity.

For the fighting pride of the island, a 7-1 record with a name like Byard’s on his resume and the WBC USA belt in-hand would likely lead to more lucrative offers from down south.

The lower mainland visitor, meanwhile, has a trophy cabinet brimming with the spoils from his 8-fight streak. A win over Colantonio and the subsequent WBC belt might open the door in a way that his two knockout wins in Montreal — against the overmatched Tom Vautour and Shane Upshaw — should have.

Both men are on the cusp of something great, and are all too eager to provide fireworks on Champ Promotions’ card in early November. Buckle up.