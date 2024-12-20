Can Tyson Fury Force Lineal Trilogy?

Earlier in the week this boxing podcaster saw a media member tweet about wishing this fight was for all four belts so it could be call undisputed. As if it’s not as meaningful now that the IBF is not at stake. I wish I were joking. This is literally a short cut to thinking. Allowing the ABC sanction belts to in any way, shape, form, or fashion discredit this fight is simply ridiculous. Of course it’s no surprise coming from the media considering who just got voted into the hall of fame over several more worthy boxers. But I digress.

The rematch between Fury vs. USyk is slated in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and this boxing junkie can’t wait to see what happens. Will Usyk be able to hit the ground running in the early rounds? Or will it take the Ukrainian a good chunk of the fight to take control? Will Fury take this fight more seriously by trying to win the rounds more cleanly rather than showboating?

At times it appeared Tyson was in control. Once Usyk was able to get inside under Fury’s reach and elite level jab, it turned the fight in his favor. Oleksandr hurt Tyson in the 9th round and Fury was somewhat lucky the referee didn’t call the fight off. Speaking of getting hurt, Tyson Fury has unbelievable recouping powers. At some point father time creeps up and takes that punch resistance away.

Another factor is just how good or great of shape was Tyson Fury in May? Maybe the reason Tyson didn’t throw more punches was him worried about gassing out. Movement and busy work can wear down boxers regardless of what some boxing fans claim as fighting scared. Will Tyson fight timidly? It’s a fair question that I’ve seen brought up in the media. Given how many times he went down versus Deontay Wilder, looking completely finished Fury isn’t likely all that worried of getting hurt or stopped.

As I have prior, I want to give another shot out to a Youtube boxing channel Boxing Gems. His breakdown of this rematch is actually on the DAZN app. He mentions Fury’s long guard defense and how it was highly effective in the early to mid rounds. Once Tyson’s right hand in his long guard started to drop (likely from Usyk’s body attack) it opened up a target to the head. Usyk’s left hooks and looping left hands did serious damage.

Usyk can box brilliantly but he also shows versatility by cutting off the ring using angles and changing levels. As the rounds went on Usyk’s footwork was on point. Fury’s undisciplined feet and overall defense turned faulty. Once again was he so badly hurt and/or gassed that he couldn’t focus any longer, basically going into survival mode?

Fury needs to focus on defense, uptick in jabs, and landing that accurate upper cut to the head and body. Speaking of body shots, Tyson must land more to the midsection which has been the only weakness of Usyk throughout his pro career and in unpaid ranks. The perfect time to aim for the body is when Oleksandr is in his high guard/ear muff mode.

Fury will need to push Usyk back while landing clean punches. Also clinch on the inside to sap Usyk’s energy and to exit the pocket is the path to victory. And one last item, Tyson Fury clowning a lot less and not worrying about doing his Roy Jones Jr. impression which may’ve prevented him from winning more rounds. Usyk will likely use the same or at least similar game plan. By his time working Fury’s body until the openings up top present itself.

The value is there on either boxer in this 50-50 or 55-45 matchup. Usyk by decision can be found around +160 and upwards. Also, Fury by decision +300 and above is safe. If you think Fury is washed the under is nice plus number. These numbers depend on what site of course. May the best man win, at the end of the day this long time boxing fan can’t wait to see this battle in the ring. So forget the belts this in the lineal championship folks.

My Official Prediction is Tyson Fury by Split-Decision.

