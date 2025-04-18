Can Garcia Shake Off Ring Rust Against Dangerous Romero? A Preview of Their DAZN Headliner

Ryan Garcia says he expects Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to come out trying to make it a “rough” fight, looking to knock him out on May 2nd in their bout on DAZN PPV. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) states that he and his trainer, Derrick James, have a good game plan to deal with Romero’s tactics.

Ryan has been out of the ring for a year due to the suspension he received from the New York State Athletic Commission. He feels that it won’t affect his performance on May 2nd, but we’ll see. Being out of the ring for a year impacts most fighters, and they usually don’t come back against a big puncher when they do return.

Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) is seen as having a puncher’s chance in this fight. He’s got the power, size, and the hunger to pull off an upset if he can catch Garcia with one of his big shots.

Garcia vs. Rolly will be headlining the May 2nd Fatal Fury card at Times Square in New York City. Turki Alalshikh has picked them out to headline this excellent card, even though their fight isn’t viewed as competitive on paper compared to the other two fights on the card.

Decoding “Rough”

“We’re prepared for whatever Rolando brings. We’re not expecting an easy fight. Obviously, he’s a power puncher. He’s going to come and try to knock me out. He’ll probably make the fight rough,” said Ryan Garcia to DAZN Boxing, talking about his fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Rolly needs to show something different in this fight for him to improve his chances of winning. In his defeats against Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis, he bum-rushed them, and got nailed.