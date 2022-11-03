Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez in early 2023

Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant has revealed on his Instagram account that he’s inked his contract to face interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez early next year.

For his part, the 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) already announced the fight to the media last weekend that his management has set him up with the Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) fight for “March” of 2023.

This is the fight Benavidez needs to establish himself as the next star at 168. Benavidez needs a victory over Sweethands Plant, a popular fighter with excellent technical skills, and a win over Canelo to become the next big star at 168.

It’s hard to believe Plant is taking this fight because the conventional wisdom is that he had wanted no part of the younger, stronger, bigger, and faster former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez.

For Plant to have finally agreed to take the contest against Benavidez suggests that he understands that unless he picks up a big win, he’s never going to get the rematch with Canelo Alvarez, who knocked him out in the 11th found last November.

Plant recently knocked out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th, and he spoke afterward about wanting to take on the best to get a rematch with Canelo.

It was assumed that Plant was referring to Jermall Charlo and Benavidez. But Jermall seemingly taking a year off from boxing after his grueling fight against gatekeeper Juan Macias Montiel last year, which leaves only Benavidez as his only option to earn a rematch with Canelo.

“I went and made it happen. Contract signed. See you next year,” said Sweethands Plant on Instagram today.

Hopefully, something doesn’t come up to delay the Plant-Benavidez fight, such as an injury.

Plant’s best career wins have come against Anthony Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui. He was doing well against Canelo Alvarez last November until he gassed out in the championship rounds and was knocked out in the 11th.

Whether the Plant vs. Benavidez fight happens in January or March, the boxing public will be overjoyed at seeing these to battle in what would appear to be a semi-final to set up a finals match against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez at some point in the future.

Canelo is coming off hand surgery, and he might not be available to fight until September 2023. When he does come back, he probably will want a tune-up rather than fighting the Plant-Benavidez winner or possibly WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.