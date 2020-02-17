Caleb Plant Not Fighting Canelo On May 2, But Wants The Fight Later “for all the marbles”

Just who will Canelo Alvarez fight on May 2? As fans know, talks for a fight with Japanese puncher Ryota Murata fell apart (the fight looking for a time to be headed to Japan in late May), then British duo Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders each turned down an offer for the fight. Caleb Plant’s name came into the picture, but now, as per a news story from Ringtv.com, Plant is also out for May 2, saying the turnaround (he fought this past Saturday of course, stopping Vincent Feigenbutz to retain his IBF 168 pound belt) is just too quick.





“That means taking half a month off after a three-and-a-half month camp and then go right back to work, right? Just so they can try and get me when I’m overworked,” the unbeaten Plant said to Ring in response to the offer from Canelo’s team. “You control the narrative, you control the media. (Golden Boy) will make an offer knowing that I just fought so when we say no, it seems like I’m ducking him. Don’t let them fool you. We’re gonna get to him. Why doesn’t he go beat Billy Joe and Callum and become unified and then I’ll whoop on David [Benavidev] and I’ll become unified (WBC and IBF), then we can fight for all the marbles.”

So Plant has made it clear: he will fight Canelo, but only when he’s ready, and in an much, much bigger fight. So where does Canelo go now? Reports say Saunders and Smith each have until the end of today to come back and take the fight (perhaps an improved offer has been put their way). Also, according to Ring, new negotiations with Murata could begin.

But if Saunders, Smith and Murata each refuse the fight, then what? Canelo Alvarez can’t get a big fight, over Cinco de Mayo weekend? That can’t be right, surely. It makes you wonder how poor or, dare I say, low-ball, Golden Boy’s offer to Saunders, Smith and Murata, champions each of them, really were.