Caleb Plant Wants To Become The Very First Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion

Since its inception in the mid 1980s, some superb fighters have fought at and held a world title at 168 pounds. But despite the fact that greats such as – Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Joe Calzaghe, Roy Jones, Carl Froch, and James Toney (to name just a few), have held world titles at super-middleweight, there has never been an undisputed world champ at the weight. Caleb Plant aims to change things.

Plant, who retained his IBF 168 pound title with an impressive and dominant shut-out decision win over Caleb Truax last night, wants, above all else, to make history by becoming the first unified 168-pound champion. This, as we know, means Plant needs to pull off a win over Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar currently holds the WBA and WBC titles at the weight, while Billy Joe Saunders holds the fourth major belt, the WBO title (to try and keep things simple, let’s ignore the various “regular” and otherwise listed champions at the weight).

Canelo will face WBA mandatory Avni Yildrim next, in February, but after that, it looks like it will be Canelo Vs Saunders (the fight verbally agreed for May but not yet signed). The winner of that fight will walk away with three belts, leaving just Plant and his IBF strap as the missing piece of the undisputed jigsaw. Plant says he will fight either Canelo or Saunders. With his fast hands, his “Sweet Hands,” his fine boxing brain, his determination and his all-around ability, Plant, 21-0(12) just might be what he says he is – “the best super-middleweight in the world.”

But until he beats Canelo and/or Saunders, Plant has it all to prove. The 28-year-old is as up for the challenge as can be, and wouldn’t it be great to see an undisputed super-middleweight king crowned this year. The first in boxing history. Whether it’s Canelo, Saunders or Plant who can do it, the chance at boxing history will hopefully be made available. Everyone likes to see an undisputed champion and of course, boxing should always be about the best fighting the best. Right now, Canelo, Plant and Saunders are the three best at 168.

But who is THE best?



