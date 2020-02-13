Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz final press conference quotes for Saturday

Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz squared off at the final press conference Thursday before they battle this Saturday, February 15 in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes as Plant makes his homecoming at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.





(Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions)

Thursday’s press conference also featured welterweight contenders Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella and Abel Ramos, who compete in the 10-round co-feature, plus lightweight contender and Nashville native Austin Dulay and former title challenger Diego Magdaleno, who battle in the televised opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Sweethands Promotion, TGB Promotions and Sauerland Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.





Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday from SpringHill Suites/Residence Inn/AC Hotel -Downtown Nashville:

CALEB PLANT

“This is something that I’ve worked for literally my whole life. I’ve sacrificed everything for this. Since I was a kid, it was not only a dream of mine to fight in Nashville as a world champion, but to be defending my world title at the Bridgestone Arena.

“Saturday night I get to live out my dream, and I can’t wait to get in the ring in front of all my family, friends and peers. This world title is staying right here in Nashville.





“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep this world title. However long that I need to hold my breath under water, I will do it. He can’t hold his breath as long as me, because he hasn’t had to. Anyone who knows me, knows that he can’t hold his breath like I can.

Plant says Feigenbutz has work cut out for him

“I can promise you that he has a tall order in front of him, and he’s going to have to focus on that. He’s facing a guy who’s willing to do whatever it takes to have his hand raised.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt heading into a title fight. This is the sharpest that I’ve ever boxed. Anyone who knows me, knows that I make weight easily. We’ve had the best sparring partners yet for this camp, and it’s going to make the fight easy on Saturday.

“Walking to that ring Saturday night, it’s going to be a spectacular moment. It’s all of my life’s work coming down to that moment. This is the biggest fight of my life and I trained as such. I pushed myself to exhaustion.

“I really appreciate everyone here coming out not just to support me, but all the fighters on the card. Especially for some of the local fighters from here in Tennessee. I’m grateful for you coming here to support this event.”

VINCENT FEIGENBUTZ

“I’m very excited to be here in Nashville, coming all the way from Germany. I’m prepared for this fight. We’ve had an intensive training camp and I’m happy to be here to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I don’t care that we’re fighting in his backyard. I’d fight him anywhere. I’m coming to fight and he’s going to have to fight me every second in there.

“I’m very happy to be fighting the U.S. because it’s always been my dream of mine. I love this country and this is the opportunity I’ve worked my whole career for.

“You will see how I bring the fight on Saturday night. I’ve prepared with the best training camp of my life. I don’t care about anything Plant says to me today, because in the ring, I’ll have the answer for everything.”

BRYANT PERRELLA

“On Saturday night I’m coming to put on a dynamic display of boxing. I’m ready to go. I’m in there against a tough, experienced fighter. But he’s never experienced what he’s about to be in the ring with.

“I’m the consummate athlete. I’m driven to conquer and succeed in this sport. Tune in, because Abel won’t be able to do anything. They’re not ready for me. We’re ready to go.

“After our loss, we got right back in the gym and we’ve been training ever since. Day in and day out. We’ve added so many layers to my game.

“I’ve had over 140 rounds of sparring in this camp. I went over 15 rounds straight with different guys getting in the ring. I’m a monster in this division and Saturday night I’m going to show it.”

ABEL RAMOS

“I want to thank my whole team for putting me in this position. I can’t wait for Saturday night to put on a great performance. My team has trained me super hard for this fight. I’m ready to put on a show.

“This should be an action packed fight and that excites me. We both have styles that match up really well inside of the ring. I think it’s going to be fireworks.

“And I just have to stay composed and stick to my game plan. I can’t worry about going for the knockout or trying to force anything. I’m just going to stay relaxed and when the moment comes, I’ll be ready.”

AUSTIN DULAY

“I’m thankful to everyone for being here, and I also want to thank Diego. I’m really excited for this fight. I’ve been training my whole life for a moment just like this. I’m ready to prove to everyone what I have to offer this sport.

“And I’m training the hardest that I ever have for this camp. I’m looking forward to Saturday night and showing the world what I got. I can’t wait to do what I have to do on Saturday.

“And I can’t wait to prove myself in that ring. I know that nobody has seen the best version of me yet, but we worked really hard in camp so that I show the best Austin Dulay that’s ever fought.

“We’re just so ready. I know that Magdaleno is experienced and he’ll come to fight, but it’s all about what I can do. I just have to make sure all my focus is on being my best, and that’s what we’ve done all of training camp.”

DIEGO MAGADALENO

“It’s a big pleasure to be here with another big opportunity for my career. I’m no stranger to anything on this stage. I’ve been under the bright lights before plenty of times.

“I’m ready for this opportunity to knock on a new door and open it up and explore what’s on the other side. I’ve made big changes since my last fight and have teamed up to have Bones Adams train me.

“I’ve been working with Blair Cobbs in the gym and we’ve been getting each other ready for our fights. They’ve been undefeated the last two years and I’m new to the team and ready to get this win.

“I’m coming back with something to prove. And I’m here to show everyone watching that I’m here and I’m here to fight. I’m looking forward to Saturday night.

“I’ve always put my heart into every round that I fight. I’m so eager and excited to get in the ring. I’m ready to go to work.”