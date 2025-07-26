Boxing Tonight: Zayas – Garcia and Carrington – Hiata – Live Results from New York

Jorge Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) will use his experience advantage tonight against the unbeaten, heavily hyped Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) in the main event in a fight for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in New York City.

Zayas vs. Garcia: Vacant Title Clash

Top Rank could regret its decision to match its diamond-in-the-rough prospect, Zayas, against the more battle-tested Jorge Garcia. While Zayas, 22, is ranked #1 with the WBO, in truth, he’s a mere prospect with no world-class experience going up against the Mexico-born fighter who hasn’t been given the same red carpet treatment throughout his career.

Tonight’s Zayas-Garcia main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Bruce Carrington: Interim Title Bout

Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) fights for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title against Mateus Hiata (14-0, 9 KOs) in the 12-round co-feature. Fans have second-guessed the World Boxing Council’s decision to have their interim 126-lb belt up for grabs for this fight. #11 Hiata isn’t highly ranked, and Carrington hasn’t looked particularly impressive in his recent fights against lower-level opposition.

Complete Main Card

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita

Emiliano Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza

Prelims Undercard Streamed on ESPN+

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios

Julius Ballo vs. Brandan Ayala

Top Rank’s Strategy: Building a Star

Fans believe that Top Rank has vetted Xander Zayas’ opponent, Jorge Garcia, thoroughly and deemed him ideal for showcase purposes, making Xander look better than he actually is. If Garcia were a real threat, he wouldn’t have been selected as Zayas’ opponent.

Viewed as a hype job, Xander is not the type of talent that can be matched against fighters like Israil Madrimov, Erickson Lubin, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Jaron Ennis, or Serhii Bohachuk and be expected to win.