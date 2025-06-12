Brian Norman vs. Jin Sasaki: Arum’s Ultimatum—Focus or Face Upset Catastrophe

Coverage on June 19 from Ota City General Gymnasium begins at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT live on ESPN+

Bob Arum feels there is a very real danger when any fighter goes into one fight while looking ahead to a bigger fight. It’s happened quite a lot throughout the year, and just recently we have seen favoured fighters such as Ryan Garcia, Caleb Plant, and one or two others lose in just such a way. Garcia was upset by Rolly Romero, this while he was looking ahead to a big rematch with Devin Haney, while Plant was upset by Armando Resendiz (this perhaps the Upset of the Year so far) as he was looking ahead to a big fight with Jermall Charlo.

Now, as he gets ready to fight Jin Sasaki in Japan, WBO welterweight champ Brian Norman Jr needs to keep his eye and his focus firmly on the man in front of him. So said Arum when speaking with The Ring. Norman, unbeaten at 27-0(21) has made no secret of the fact that he wants big fights with the likes of Teofimo Lopez and the Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao winner, but all that could go south if he loses to Sasaki.

Look at what’s in front of you, not dreams of Lopez

“Brian Norman has a tough fight against Sasaki,” Arum said. “Akihiko Honda [Sasaki’s promoter] tells me he gives the Japanese guy a big chance to win the fight, so we’ll have to see. Instead of looking ahead with Brian Norman, look at what’s in front of him in Tokyo and hope that he’s able to pull it out. I don’t think Brian Norman should consider a fight with Lopez, Boots, or anybody else until he fights and beats Sasaki. Otherwise, it’s stupid.”

Upset season looms—will Norman be next?

To some people, the fight Norman signed up for against Sasaki, 19-1-1(17) puts him in unnecessary danger. This fight is for sure a risk, and one with very little apparent reward. If Norman wins, fans will say, well, who was Sasaki. If Norman loses, all his big fight goals go up in smoke. Maybe Norman is getting a massive payday for this fight, one that he couldn’t turn down. Otherwise, it sure seems an odd fight for him and his team to have taken.

Is upset season really upon us, and will Brian Norman be the next victim of it on June 19?