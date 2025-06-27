Brian Norman Jr Wants Conor Benn in the UK After Brutal KO Win Over Sasaki

Norman Eager To Experience The “Crazy UK Crowd,” Welcomes A Fight With Benn

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr may well have given us the 2025 KO of the Year, this courtesy of his recent icing of Jin Sasaki, who Norman laid out cold with s crippling left hand to the head. And Norman says he sees himself a world champion in every sense of the word. Now having ticked off the great country of Japan when it comes to where he has boxed as a world champion, Norman wants to go on and experience the “crazy crowd” that can and do turn out to fights in the UK.

And, as he said when speaking with Sky Sports, Norman, unbeaten at 28-0(22), said he’d definitely give Conor Benn a shot at his title.

Norman welcomes UK showdown

“WORLD champion. I don’t care where we’re at, when we step into the four corners, welcome to my city,” Norman said. “I thought you knew me by now. I don’t mind where we go. I’m pretty sure if [Benn] comes down to 147 pounds he can make some noise and I’ll gladly fight him out there in the UK. [The crowd in Japan] was very, very polite. Very quiet. It was like a sparring session at first. Now I want to go to the UK and witness the opposite. Just the crowd going crazy the whole time. I want to see how that is. I need that energy.”

Norman vs. Benn? UK fans would erupt—and so might someone’s chin

It’s safe to say there would be plenty of energy in the house, or in the stadium, if Norman and Benn rumbled. Benn, 23-1(14) we know is all-action, while Norman might just be the best welterweight in the world right now. Both Norman and Benn would make for a good fight, maybe even a great fight. However, both men are also interested in the upcoming WBC welterweight title fight between Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao. And it’s a cert both fighters would jump at the chance of facing the July 19 winner.

The welterweight division is heating up at this time, and a lot of that is down to 24 year old Norman, who could go on to become a real star. Does Norman KO Benn in devastating fashion if this fight does happen?