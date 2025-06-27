Jake Paul Shatters Honda Center Record with Chávez Jr Fight – Highest Boxing Gate in Venue History

Jake Paul has just outdone Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, and even Nate Diaz — at least when it comes to ticket sales. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed today that Paul’s June 28 showdown against Julio César Chávez Jr. has officially set the highest boxing gate in Honda Center history, beating out past big-name events like Canelo vs. Hatton and the Garcia vs. Fonseca spectacle.

No amateur career. Just 13 pro fights. And somehow he’s raking in more ticket money than seasoned world champions.

Paul breaks boxing box office records in every city he enters

Jake Paul has gone on a venue-busting spree that’s left traditional boxing scratching its head. Just last year, his fight with Tyson at AT&T Stadium pulled a disgusting $18.1 million at the gate — doubling Texas’s previous record set by Canelo and smashing AT&T’s all-time combat sports mark.

With over 108 million AMA views and 65 million concurrent streams worldwide, Paul vs. Tyson became the most-streamed sporting event in human history.

And it’s not just Texas. Paul broke Puerto Rico’s record in March with the Paul vs. Bourland card, overtaking a 20-year-old Miguel Cotto record. He did it again in Orlando with Paul vs. August, selling more expensive seats than Cotto ever did. Same story in Cleveland, Tampa, Arizona, and Dallas. The guy has built an empire by beating up faded names while rewriting the rules on what “boxing draw” even means.

DAZN PPV lands the circus Saturday in Anaheim – can Chávez Jr actually win?

Now Paul’s dragging Julio César Chávez Jr. into the mix, hoping to add another name (and probably another clip-worthy knockout) to his padded highlight reel. Chávez Jr. hasn’t exactly lived up to his famous bloodline, but let’s be honest — this fight was never about legacy. It’s about numbers, noise, and keeping the Jake Paul machine humming.

Saturday night’s DAZN PPV card is stacked, but it’s the Paul name that’s pushed Honda Center into the record books. According to MVP’s Nakisa Bidarian, Paul isn’t just breaking records — he’s reshaping boxing’s business model. “Jake is generating three to four times the ticket revenue of past marquee events,” he said. That’s not a flex. That’s a threat to the old guard.

Whether you love him, hate him, or secretly pay to watch him, Paul has made himself unavoidable. Like a walking ATM in gloves. So here we go again — another record, another headliner, and probably another wave of rage from boxing’s purists.