Breazeale expects to face Wilder or Whyte next

Dominic ‘Trouble’ Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) is in a great position to get a big money fight against either WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte in his next match. Wilder would be the first choice for Breazeale, but that’s up to him and the World Boxing Council.





Wilder was supposed to be negotiating a rematch against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but his new promoters at Top Rank decided to have him take an interim bout to build up his popularity in America before they look to make the rematch with Deontay. With the Fury no longer available, Wilder is expected to look in Breazeale’s direction as the Plan-B.

The WBC wants Breazeale and Whyte to face each other for their interim WBC heavyweight title. WBC is basically putting Breazeale in a position where he would be fighting in another WBC title eliminator by ordering him to fight Whyte for the interim title. Rather than be upset about it, Breazeale is interested in taking the fight with Whyte, because there’s a lot of money to be made fighting ‘The Body Snatcher,’ either in the UK or the United States. Breazeale would rather than fight with Whyte take place in the U.S for obvious reasons. Some of Whyte’s recent opponents have found themselves on the receiving end up less then high quality officiating with blown calls on knockdowns, and controversial scoring.

“Of course I want to fight for the world title, but at the same time, I understand the fans want to see me and Dillian Whyte fight,” said Breazeale to skysports.com. “I’m a fan pleaser and I’m ready to fight. My preference would be Wilder, of course, definitely. World title shot. It’s everything I’ve been waiting for, for the last 15 months.”





If Wilder’s management is interested in taking the fight with Breazeale, then there should be activity with that fight being negotiated quickly. Wilder wants to fight on May 18, so it’s imperative that his managers look for his next opponent in a hurry. The 6’7″ former world title challenger Breazeale would be an ideal opponent for Wilder. Both guys are 6’7″, and both have fought in the Olympics for the United States. Wilder won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics at heavyweight. Breazeale competed in the 2012 Olympics.

Breazeale is coming off of an impressive ninth round knockout win over Carlos Negron last December. Before that, Breazeale defeated two time former heavyweight world title challenger Eric Molina by an eighth round stoppage in a WBC title eliminator in November 2017. Breazeale has won three fights in a row since being stopped by IBF champion Anthony Joshua in June 2016. Breazeale didn’t possess the punching power to compete with Joshua in that fight, so he ended up getting stopped.

As long as Breazeale gets an eight to ten week training camp for a fight against Wilder or Whyte, he’s on board with that. Breazeale doesn’t want to be put in a situation where he’s taking the fight with a short training camp, which would put him at a disadvantage.

“As long as they give me a good eight to 10 weeks before a fight to let me know who I’m going to fight, whether it be Dillian Whyte or Wilder, that will be ample time to prepare for an individual,” Breazeale said.

If the fight with Whyte does take place, Breazeale wants him to cover to the U.S like Joshua is doing right now in facing Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller. Whyte might be too excited about that, however. He brings in large crowds at the O2 Arena in London, England each time he fights, and he’s been involved in some fights that might not have gone his way if they had taken place in a different country.