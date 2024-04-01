Bradley on Fundora’s Next Move: Spence Makes More Sense Than Crawford

Tim Bradley says PBC had Errol Spence Jr. in the ring for a reason following Sebastian Fundora’s victory over WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bradley thinks that PBC are going to push to have Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) as the next opponent for WBC/WBO 154-lb champion Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs).

Before that can happen, PBC will need to convince Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) and his management to delay the rematch that Fundora’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has verbally given them.

Fundora may need to vacate his WBO title because they ordered him to defend against mandatory Terence Crawford next, but that won’t stop the Fundora-Spence fight from happening. There’s too much money at stake for the WBO to get in the way of that match.

Spence as a Strategic Match

“Errol Spence, there was a reason why he was inside that ring. PBC is going to push for that fight, and that’s probably going to be his [Fundora] best match-up,” said boxing expert Tim Bradley to the Probox TV YouTube channel about who Sebastian Fundora will fight next after his win over Tim Tszyu last Saturday.

“I think, on paper, it’s the better match-up for him. I don’t think Fundora beats Crawford. I think he gets knocked out by Terence Crawford, but I think the Errol Spence fight makes sense.

Why Spence Over Crawford?

Errol’s Recent problems: Spence’s eye surgery, loss to Crawford, and inactivity make him vulnerable to Fundora.

Fundora’s advantage: The 6’5″ Fundora can use his size and height and reach to outbox Spence.

What version of Spence will show up? With Errol coming off a loss, layoff, and surgery, what version will we see inside the ring against Fundora?

“Errol is just coming off a beatdown from Crawford. Errol has been inactive,” said Bradley. “Errol had eye surgery. The list goes on. It’s a perfect opportunity for a guy like Fundora.

“Both of these guys are southpaws with all that reach to outbox Errol Spence, and maybe even hurt him and stop him. You just don’t know. You don’t know which Errol Spence is going to show up.

“So, I think he takes the Errol Spence fight, and he wins that fight. Then the Crawford fight looks even better for him then,” said Bradley.