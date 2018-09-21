BoxNation: Five Live Shows including James DeGale and Joe Joyce next week!

FORMER World Super-Middleweight champion James DeGale and Olympic Super-Heavyweight Silver Medalist Joe Joyce head a boxing bonanza on BoxNation next week.







‘The Channel of Champions’ has pulled no punches screening FIVE lives shows inside FIVE days as part of our stacked schedule for subscribers.

DeGale and Joyce end the wonderful week of live action on Sunday September 30; when they box in Ontario, California on a card topped by an all-action fight between Victor Ortiz and John Molina Jr.

DeGale who recently relinquished his IBF 168lb World crown says his fight will be a warm-up ahead of a huge fight in December.

Unbeaten fellow Londoner Joyce who is being fast-tracked to the top makes his US debut against experienced Iago Kiladze who has won 26 of his 29 fights.

It’s another first for BoxNation. No channel has ever brought fans FIVE live events in such a short space of time.

The extravaganza starts at noon on Wednesday September 26 when our cameras are in Xiamen, China for the first leg of the World Series of Boxing final between Astana Arlans and Cuba Domadores.

Two days later, on Friday September 28 it’s the all important second leg when this year’s winner will be determined.

In last season's final The Arlans defeated the Cubans in a tie break contest. Will the Domadores get revenge or are the Kazakh team about to become WSB four-time champions?







Hours later we head to Temecula, California when undefeated Lightweight prospect Devin Haney faces three-time World Title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos.

Also on the Shobox bill is a rematch of this year’s most controversial fight between Thomas Mattice and Armenian Zhora Hamazaryan.

American Mattice won their first encounter on points three months ago, but the decision caused outrage in the BoxNation studio and from fans all over the world.

On Saturday night, September 29 we’re on the American East Coast for the next instalment of ‘Broadway Boxing’ where viewers will see eight live fights from Brooklyn, New York.

Sunday is boxing day next week, and you will not want to miss one of Britain’s finest world title holders of recent times DeGale and Joyce who many consider a future world champion.

And the headline act between former WBC World Welterweight champion Ortiz and Molina Jr is a battle not to be missed. Both men only know one way to fight and that is to throw shots.

BoxNation Managing Director, Jim McMunn said: “This is what makes BoxNation unique. No other channel has ever delivered five live boxing events over so few days. It’s live boxing that is appreciated by the fans and gives exposure to Britons fighting abroad who would otherwise be ignored. Couple this with the fact that we will deliver live and exclusive possibly the best two boxers in the world in Crawford and Lomachenko before the end of the year, then no boxing enthusiast can afford to be without BoxNation.”

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Wednesday 26th September: Astana Arlans v Cuba Domadores (World Series of Boxing Final, first leg). 12pm

Friday 28th September: Astana Arlans v Cuba Domadores (World Series of Boxing Final, second leg). 12pm

Friday 28th September: Devin Haney v Juan Carlos Burgos, Thomas Mattice v Zhora Hamazaryan and Cem Kilic v DeAndre Ware. On Air TBC

Saturday 29th September: Broadway Boxing featuring Melissa St Vil, Khalid Twaiti, Jude Franklin, Edgar Berlanga, Josue Vargas, Justin Biggs, Mathew Gonzalez and Bakhodir Jalolov. On Air TBC

Sunday 30th September: James DeGale, Joe Joyce v Iago Kiladze, Victor Ortiz v John Molina Jr. On Air TBC

