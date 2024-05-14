Floyd Mayweather vs Victor Ortiz II In Mexico In August?

There are suggestions floating around that say Floyd Mayweather will box again this summer, and in Mexico, this a country where “Money” has never previously fought. Also, as first reported by World Boxing News, the guy in the opposite corner will possibly be Victor Ortiz, the man Mayweather famously ‘sucker punched’ to defeat after being butted, the fight taking place back in 2011.

Also, there is some suggestion that the fight could be a real fight, a sanctioned fight that would see a victorious Mayweather improve to 51-0. This is yet to be confirmed or officially denied, but in Ortiz, Mayweather will at least be facing a real fighter, not a YouTuber type. The bout will most likely prove to be an exhibition, but we all know how unpredictable Ortiz can be. Who knows what we could expect to see if these two did fight again!

ESPN boxing reporter Salvador Rodriguez wrote how he has heard Mayweather will be boxing Ortiz in Mexico.

“They tell me Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will announce an exhibition fight against Victor ‘Vicious’ Ortiz for August 24 at the Plaza de Toros [in] Mexico,” Rodriguez wrote on social media.

If this comes off, it will be interesting to see how the Mexican fight fans take to Mayweather, whether they cheer him or boo him. And again, who knows what Ortiz might do when he’s in the ring? Mayweather has made a bundle from exhibition bouts since “retiring,” and the gravy train looks set to keep on running for the foreseeable future.

Southpaw Ortiz, now aged 37 and 33-7-3(25) last fought in May of 2022, when he scored a UD win over a 20-19-1 fighter named Todd Manuel. Interestingly, Box Rec have Ortiz down as fighting TBA in Garden City on August 31st.

An official announcement regarding Mayweather’s next move is expected to go ahead this Wednesday. Is there still genuine fan interest, not only in Mayweather exhibition bouts, but in any big name, former stars having exhibition bouts? The answer seems to be yes, at least going by the amount of interest there is in the upcoming affair between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.