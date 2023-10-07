Boxing Tonight: Wood vs. Warrington – Live Results

Josh Warrington (31-2-1,8 KOs) will attempt to end the short reign of WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16KOs) tonight in their 2:00 p.m. ET event on DAZN at the Sheffield Arena. The fight is seen by most as a pick ’em type of contest.

Results & updates will be shown below of tonight’s live boxing from the Sheffield Arena.

Main card on DAZN tonight at 2:00 p.m.ET

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus

Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia

Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill

Wood, 35, saved his career with a victory over Mauricio Lara in their rematch last May. Thanks to promoter Eddie Hearn’s decision to push for a fast rematch after Lara’s seventh round knockout last February it enabled Wood to take advantage of Mauricio not being physically ready.

That move by Hearn helped Wood because if Lara had been in the same state of readiness in the first fight, he probably would have knocked him out again, and Leigh’s career would have been a dumpster fire.

“This ain’t going to be one-sided. This is going to be backward and forwards with intensity with volatility-heavy punches being thrown by both guys with intention and with history and Legacy on the line,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about tonight’s battle between Leigh Wood & Josh Warrington at the Sheffield Arena, live on DAZN.

Will Leigh Wood have too much power for Warrington?

We saw Warrington get overpowered in his first fight with Mauricio Lara, and their rematch didn’t prove anything because the contest was halted due to Lara’s cuts.

If Wood is able to put hands on Warrington the way Lara did, he could stop him.

“So all of those things lend itself to be one to not miss on the DAZN on Saturday. Legacies on the line, careers on the line. I don’t know, but pride’s on the line. Pride in their city, pride in their country, their history.

“Both guys know each other well from the circuit; they’ve watched each other over the years. Now, when you talk about the best wins from both guys, I think when you talk about Josh Warrington, you talk about [Carl] Frampton, you talk about maybe Kiko Martinez and Galahad, but particularly [Lee] Selby at Ellen Road to win the title.

“Then you go to Leigh Wood, who’s all come at the back end of his career, but what a run. Can Xu, [Michael] Conlan, [Mauricio] Lara, and he’s coming into this fight with a lot of activity, three fights in eight months.

“Josh Warrington has been a little bit more inactive. Would that give him freshness at this age in his career? Will Leigh Wood be tired? I don’t know.

“We can debate it all day long, but when that bell goes, it’s a true 50-50, and no one hand on heart can say this is what will happen in that fight, and that’s when you know you’ve got a belter.

“I think the [Wood-Warrington] winner has a mandatory against [WBA mandatory Otabek] Kholmatov, which is unlikely to happen. He’s not a big fight. The winner [of tonight’s Wood vs. Warrington clash] is going to want the biggest fights, whether that’s in Vegas or New York or a city ground or Ellen Road.

“We got the [IBF] champion at 130 pounds in Joe Cordina. I think either guy could step up to try and become a two-division world champion as well. That’s a massive fight at any stadium in their

respective cities.

“Josh has always wanted that big American fight, and you know that could be on the cards as well, but the winner is going to roll on in his snakes and ladder business of boxing into another mega-fight, and the loser will get a chance to do something else. But both guys are not thinking about that. Just victory on Saturday,” said Hearn.