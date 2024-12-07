Madrimov vs. Bohachuk Off: Davis Steps in for December 21st Clash

Israil Madrimov has pulled out of his December 21st co-feature fight against Serhii Bohachuk due to a case of acute bronchitis, and has been replaced by Ishmael Davis for the card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh reported on social media that Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) has withdrawn for the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. Madrimov will “rest and record” for his fight against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on February 22nd.

The replacement opponent for Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs), Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) lost his last fight to junior middleweight contender Josh Kelly by a 12-round majority decision on September 21st on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London.

It’s disappointing news for international fans losing out on the Madrimov vs. Bohachuk fight because that was the one great fight on the undercard of the December 21st event. Most of the other matches on the card are British prospects and not world level fighters. In other words, domestic level.