Madrimov vs. Bohachuk Off: Davis Steps in for December 21st Clash By ESB - 12/07/2024 - Comments Israil Madrimov has pulled out of his December 21st co-feature fight against Serhii Bohachuk due to a case of acute bronchitis, and has been replaced by Ishmael Davis for the card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh reported on social media that Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) has withdrawn for the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. Madrimov will “rest and record” for his fight against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on February 22nd. The replacement opponent for Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs), Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) lost his last fight to junior middleweight contender Josh Kelly by a 12-round majority decision on September 21st on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London. It’s disappointing news for international fans losing out on the Madrimov vs. Bohachuk fight because that was the one great fight on the undercard of the December 21st event. Most of the other matches on the card are British prospects and not world level fighters. In other words, domestic level. It was confirmed by doctors this evening that Israil Madrimov is suffering from acute bronchitis and has to withdraw from the Dec 21 fight with Bohachuk. British fighter Ishmael Davis will replace Madrimov who will now rest and recover for his scheduled fight on Feb 22 fight with… pic.twitter.com/NZs6CCfOuW — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) December 7, 2024 18 shares Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: “The Last Crescendo” Sure Delivered, With The Light Heavyweights Stealing The ShowVergil Ortiz Jr.’s Face Tells the Story: A Hard-Fought Victory Over Israil MadrimovBoxing Tonight: Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2, Parker vs. Bakole, Shakur – Live Results The Ron Lyle Vs. Earnie Shavers War: “Filmed By One Man With A Camera In The Audience”Teofimo Lopez: 3-Division GoalKeith Thurman Eyes Errol Spence Mega-Fight Post-Jarvis Bout, Dismisses Tszyu Need Boxing News | Madrimov vs. Bohachuk Off: Davis Steps in for December 21st Clash Last Updated on 12/07/2024