Boxing Tonight: Davis vs. Lemos – Live Results

Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) did easy work of his slow, sluggish, and awkward opponent Gustavo Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs), dropping him three times in round two to get a referee’s stoppage on Friday night at the Scope Arena in front of 10,000+ fans in Norfolk, Virginia.

The referee waved it off at 1:08 of round two. After the fight, Keyshawn called out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, saying, “Gervonta, knock-knockout.”

Keyshawn also said he plans on challenging WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk when he returns to the ring in his next fight. Tonight’s fight with Lemos was a WBO lightweight title eliminator, so Keyshawn is the mandatory for that belt.

Undercard results

– Middleweight Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KO) ground out a dull 10-round unanimous decision against Tyler Howard (20-2, 11 KO) in a one-sided fight. Isley had his way against Howard, who wasn’t doing much in the fight. The scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

– Lightweight Abduhah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) needed to get off the deck twice in round one to come back to knockout Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KO) with a body shot in round two of an eight-round scheduled fight. Mason got was caught twice with left hooks while throwing shots in the first round to find himself on the deck. Vasquez was also knocked down with a left uppercut from Mason in round one.

In the second, Mason hurt Vasquez with a left hand thrown down the pipe, causing his legs to wobble. After that punch, it looked like Vasquez’s right leg was injured because he seemed to favor it after that shot. Mason then got it close and dropped Vasquez with a left to the body. Vasquez looked over at his corner and shook his head as if to say, ‘I’m not getting up.’ He was then counted out at 1:59 of round two.

“Two flash knockdowns. You know. There’s always more to come. We make the sport exciting, but we came out on top,” said Mason.

– Welterweight Kelvin Davis (14-0, 7 KOs) beat Yeis Solano (15-4, 10 KOs) by an eight-round unanimous decision in a dull fight from start to finish. Kelvin walked Solano down all night, throwing single shots and retreating when met with any resistance.

In the high point of the fight, Kelvin knocked Solano down with a left to the head in the final seconds of the eighth. The judges’ scores were 80-71, 79-72, and 79-72. It wasn’t impressive stuff from either fighter. Solano had success against Kelvin in rounds seven and eight, hitting him with nice shots to the head and body.

Solano lacked the pop in his punches to trouble Kelvin enough for him to potentially knock him out. The way Kelvin cringed each time he was hit solid wasn’t a good sign. He will have problems when he’s eventually stepped up a level.

Davis, 27, is going to have to make massive improvements for him to reach the stage of becoming a contender at welterweight because he doesn’t look anywhere near that level.