Keyshawn Davis Obliterates Gustavo Lemos – Boxing Results

Lightweight Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) made a statement on Friday night, knocking out a massive 155+ lb junior middleweight-sized Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) in the second round of a WBO lightweight title eliminator at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn knocked Lemos, 28, down three times in round two. The referee, Raul Caiz Jr., stopped the contest after the third knockdown, falling on top of Lemos as he was calling a halt to the fight. The time was at 1:08 of round two.

Davis Drops Lemos Three Times

In the first knockdown, Keyshawn caught Lemos with a right-hand counter as he was throwing a wild shot. The shot from Keyshawn connected to the chin of Lemos, putting him down. Moments later, Keyshawn knocked Lemos down with another right hand.

He then finished him off with a left-right combination. This time, Lemos was badly hurt and wasn’t going to be able to get up even if the referee hadn’t stopped the fight.

It was hard to tell how good Keyshawn was from this fight because Gustavo had looked so poor. He was a miniature version of Rocky Balboa from the Sylvester Stallone movie, ‘Rocky,’ but he was worse than him because he didn’t have any inside game.

He was just allowing Keyshawn to tie him up when he’d close the distance. Keyshawn was jabbing to the body and easily moving away from Lemos’s clumsy attacks, looking like a matador at times.

After the fight, Keyshawn called out lightweight champions Gervonta Davis and Denys Berinchyk. He said he thinks he’ll be challenging WBO champion Berinchyk next, which means he’ll be leapfrogging #1 William Zepeda and #2 Raymond Muratalla.

“A world title is definitely going to be next,” said Keyshawn. “Hey, Gervonta. Knock-knock. Since I’ve been signed to Top Rank, we’ve planned for a night like this. Shout out to Top Rank, Bob Arum. “We’re going to do bigger than this. We did 10,000 with an opponent that’s not well known. I didn’t feel any power in him. Maybe he didn’t get a chance to hit me. I can’t say much for a two-round fight.”

Abdullah Mason Destroys Yohan Vasquez

In the fight of the night, lightweight Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) was dropped twice in round one by Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KO) but came back to stop him in round two of a thrilling action-packed fight.

Unlike the main event, Mason didn’t move around the ring, clinching and using illegal stiff arms to neutralize Vasquez’s offense. Mason got in the trenches and went to war with Vasquez, dropping him in round one with a thunderous left uppercut.

Early in the second round, Mason stunned Vasquez with a left hand. The shot caused Vasquez’s right knee to buckle. From that point on, he had a noticeable limp. Seconds later, Mason folded Vasquez with a left to the midsection. Vasquez went down on one knee, looked at his corner, shook his hand, and was counted out. The official time was at 1:59 mark.