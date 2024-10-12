Bivol Vs. Beterbiev: Could We See A Draw Tonight?

If you are a fight fan who takes a keen interest in the betting odds that are available on a big fight, you may find it interesting that a draw at the end of tonight’s huge and hugely important light-heavyweight clash between unbeaten champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is yours to bet on at just 12/1. This, of course, is pretty close, and some fans are perhaps wondering if the bookies are on to something.

Could we see a draw tonight? Of course, a draw is always possible in any fight – be it a 12-round draw on the cards or a technical draw when something happens during the fight that forces the action to be halted, the cards then coming into play. Looking at the odds for tonight’s fight, it’s clear nobody sees much between these two superb world champions.

At William Hill, Beterbiev is currently listed at 11/10, while Bivol is 4/5. A Beterbiev decision win is available to be bet on at 15/2, while a Bivol points win is listed at a much closer 6/5. A Beterbiev KO win can be bet on at +175, while a Bivol KO win is currently listed at +600.

In terms of how these two match up, it’s very much a case of what you like. Bivol, 23-0(12), is seen as the superior boxer, yet Beterbiev has skills, perhaps underrated skills. Beterbiev, 20-0(20) is of course seen as the superior puncher, but Bivol can also punch with authority. In terms of chin, both men have a rock-solid beard. Add it all up and the fact that neither warrior can even stand the idea of losing, not only tonight but in any fight, and we really could have a desperately close, nip-and-tuck fight here, one that goes all the way.

We’ve seen a draw in some big, big fights before – Thomas Hearns-Sugar Ray Leonard II springs to mind, and does the far more controversial Pernell Whitaker-Julio Cesar Chavez fight, and of course, the first meeting between Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

Sometimes, though no-one really likes a draw, an even outcome is fair. We may well see a fight of two halves tonight, with Beterbiev being outboxed by Bivol until the half-way stage, but with the older man pushing, pushing and pressuring, with Beterbiev coming on to boss the second half of the fight as Bivol’s punch output fades some.

While a Beterbiev KO or stoppage win can absolutely never be written off, I do see a distance fight tonight – a very close, at times tough to score distance fight. Basically on a hunch, I’m picking a draw, with both me keeping hold of their titles along with their unbeaten records.

There will be no knockdowns but the action will prove tense, utterly engrossing, and so much fun to watch. And at the end, one judge will vote for Bivol, one will vote for Beterbiev, and the third official will fail to find a winner.

Pick: a 12-round draw of a classic fight that, of course, instantly screams rematch!