Boxing Odds: Will Beterbiev KO Bivol Tonight In Saudi Arabia?

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are ready to settle their “differences” with fists like proper gentlemen today… if by gentlemen, you mean one guy who’s a KO machine and another who’s more into turning every fight into a 12-round chess match. Let’s break down this rollercoaster of odds and stats from Betonline.ag for you:

Who’s the Favorite?

: -140. Oh yeah, Mr. Fancy Pants over here has a whopping 58.3% chance to win. Basically, you back Bivol if you’re the type who likes to bet on the safe side and sip your drink with your pinky out. He’s the “strategist,” see? Artur Beterbiev: +120. The underdog here, but don’t be fooled, he’s more like a pitbull who’s been starving for a week. This guy’s got 100% KO rate, meaning if you’re in the ring with him, you’re probably going to wake up staring at the ceiling, wondering what day it is.

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

: -150 (2/3). Oh sure, if you want to bet on Bivol turning this into a 12-round pillow fight. Boring, but hey, some people like to play it safe. No: +120 (6/5). Now we’re talkin’. You back “No” if you think Beterbiev’s gonna do what he does best—smashing faces and calling it a night before the judges even get their scorecards ready.

Method of Victory

Artur “KO Monster” Beterbiev’s Specialities:

: 7/1. Yeah, good luck with that. Beterbiev and decisions go together like oil and water. By KO, TKO, or DQ : 7/4 (+175). Now we’re in business. This is where you smart guys put your money. Beterbiev’s not here to make friends, he’s here to collect scalps. That KO rate? 100%. That is no accident, capisce?

: 6/1. This guy’s a KO artist TKO : 3/1. He ain’t picky, knockout or stoppage, it’s all the same when your opponent’s laid out like roadkill.

Dmitry “Running” Bivol’s Game Plan:

: 6/5 (+120). Now this? This is where Bivol shines—dragging it out, round after round, just hoping to bore Beterbiev into a nap. By KO, TKO, or DQ: 25/4 (+625). Yeah, okay. Bivol by KO? That’s like betting on a rainstorm in the Sahara. You have better chances of Beterbiev forgetting he’s in a fight.

Exact Outcome – Let’s Get Down to the Nitty Gritty:

: 5/4 (+125). Bivol’s dream scenario—just waltz around the ring and get his hand raised after 12 rounds of “tactical genius” (aka not getting knocked out). Draw or Technical Draw: 14/1. Yeah, sure, like we need more reasons to be disappointed in life.

Round Betting – For Those Who Wanna Get Specific:

Either Boxer by KO/TKO/DQ:

: 66/1. Are you feeling lucky, punk? Maybe Beterbiev feels really fresh and decides to send Bivol to Dreamland in the opening minutes. Round 12: 16/1. If it gets this far and they’re both still standing, you’re probably watching the wrong fight. But hey, miracles do happen… once in a blue moon.

Beterbiev’s “Let’s Wrap It Up Quick” Plan:

: 11/2. This is where the KO monster smells blood and goes in for the kill. You know it’s coming. Rounds 10-12: 13/2. If Bivol’s still standing by now, Beterbiev’s just going to get annoyed and end it for good.

Bivol’s “Not Gonna Happen” KO Bets:

: 100/1. Yeah, okay. If Bivol knocks out Beterbiev in the first round, I’ll eat my hat. With hot sauce… and never write again for this site… and give anyone who comments on this fight below a …ah forget it. KO in Round 12: 50/1. If Bivol KO’s anybody at all, you’d be better off playing the lottery.

Final Thoughts:

So, here we are, folks. On one side, we got Bivol, the guy who’ is going to drag you through 12 rounds of “technical” boxing (aka the cure for insomnia). On the other side, we’ve got Artur Beterbiev, a walking wrecking ball who’s knocked out every single guy he’s faced—every single one.

So, who do you have winning? I have my money on Beterbiev by vicious, brutal KO in round 8