Big Celebration Planned For Manila On The 50th Anniversary Of Ali-Frazier III

Manila, the Philippines – the place to be as far as boxing fans, the world’s press and the conclusion of one of the fiercest heavyweight rivalries off all time back in October of 1975. And Manila could prove to be the place to be again this coming October.

It will of course be the 50th anniversary of “The Thrilla in Manila ” the entire boxing world celebrates on October 1st, the day (early morning local time) Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier engaged in what has often been called the greatest yet at the same time most vicious heavyweight title fight ever witnessed. It was, as winner Ali said after seeing his still-seething adversary pulled out at the end of the 14th round, “The closest thing I know to dying.”

Ali was exhausted, perhaps more so than was Frazier. The debate as far as what would have happened had the bell for round 15 been rang goes on.

But now, with both heavyweight legends having left us – Ali in 2016, Joe before him, in 2011 – the greatness lives on. And, as has been reported by media in the Philippines, a big fight card of a celebration is being finalised for the 50th anniversary.

Manny Pacquiao, by far the most famous and most accomplished Filipino fighter ever, is taking part in the sorting out of the festivities, though it is not yet known if Pac-Man will box on the card (who knows, maybe Manny will appear, perhaps in an exhibition bout).

Two Filipino fighters who have been confirmed as being in action on the big day are, Mark Magsayo and Eumir Marcial. Also planning to attend is Ferdinand Marcos Junior, son of course of the president who hosted the epic, “Fight of a Lifetime ” back in 1975.

Hopefully, it will prove to be a good night, a great night. One that reminds us all how truly special those 14 gruelling, intense, and action-packed rounds Ali and Frazier gave us all really were.

As if anyone who has seen this incredible ring battle could ever forget.