“Big Baby” Miller Vs. “War” Chisora In February – A Fun Fight?

This match-up has been spoken of before now, but it seems the fight is actually pretty close to being a done deal. Dan Rafael reports how veteran heavyweights Derek Chisora and Jarrell Miller are close to having their fight finalized, the date February 8th, the fight to take place in Manchester. Rafael writes how “[It’s] hard to see this not being a fun fight.”

Maybe.

We’ve all pretty much stopped calling for 40 year old Chisora to call it a day and retire, and “War,” as the ever so likeable British slugger is known, has said he wants two more fights before he’s done. At 35-13(23), Chisora wants to reach the milestone of his 50th pro fight. And to be fair, Chisora did look pretty decent last time out, when his ageing legs and his terrific fighting heart carried him to a points win over Joe Joyce. And that one was indeed a fun fight.

Miller – who seems destined to never be able to shake off that “cheater” tag, this of course placed on his wide shoulders after he failed a bunch of drugs tests in 2019, with his in place shot at then champ Anthony Joshua ruined due to his hot test – is currently 26-1-1(22), and he looked pretty decent himself when he last fought, this his draw with Andy Ruiz.

We pretty much know what we’ll get when Miller and Chisora rumble in February, and it won’t be pretty but it could be engrossing. Miller is the younger man by four years and he has far less wear and tear on his brain and body. And, despite his bulk, “Big Baby” had a good engine, while he also has a good beard to go right along with his good punch output.

This one could prove to be a battle of attrition type fight, with two slow-legged big men whaling away on one another up close. If that’s your idea of a fun fight, then, yeah, this one should hit the spot. How much has Chisora got left is a question we’re been asking for years, yet Chisora still manages to dig down deep and find something. He could do so again against Miller. Or might Miller smother Chisora, outfight him and drain his gas tank for the points win?

A distance fight looks a good bet here, don’t you agree?