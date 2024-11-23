Conor Benn Targeting Eubank Jr, Barrios Fights

Conor Benn, recently cleared to box at home in the UK, this after a lengthy and well-documented battle to prove himself innocent of ever intentionally taking any illegal stimulants, is eager to fight again. Benn, speaking with Sky Sports, said he feels great and that he could fight in December. However, negotiations are now underway, again, regarding the big-name domestic clash that is Benn Vs. Chris Eubank Junior, and the fight is possible for February.

As another alternative, Benn says he could fight reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios, this in February or March. It is though, the Eubank Jr fight that Benn says the fans really want to see. Benn says he is “no prima-donna” and that he will agree to fight Eubank at middleweight and that Eubank can walk to the ring second. All Benn wants, he said, is “no three knockdown rule and an 18 foot ring.”

Benn, 23-0(14) wants to lay some hurt on Eubank and he wants the KO win.

“I believe negotiations have started. It’s been very turbulent in terms of me going through what I was going through, in terms of the legal case. But now that’s cleared, negotiations are underway,” Benn said of a fight between he and Eubank Jr, which was all set to go in October of 2022. “In my opinion, it’s one of the biggest domestic fights in history. It’s about history, It’s about legacy. It’s the fight the public want. Just give me an 18 foot ring, no three knockdown rule. The fight will be at 160 pounds. You can have the ring walk second, you can have [the fight billed as] Eubank-Benn, you can have the home corner. I’m not petty about all that.”

So, it seems as though, if Eubank, 34-3(25) is reasonable at the negotiation table, this fight will now finally happen. Additional factors such as purse split will of course have to be worked out, but Benn sure seems willing to do all he can to make this fight happen. There is a backup plan in place just in case, though, this a fight with Barrios. Barrios, 29-2-1(18) was last seen battling to a tough draw with Abel Ramos. Can Benn beat Barrios? Can Benn beat Eubank Jr?

After all he’s been through, 28 year old Benn just wants to fight in the ring now.