Beyond the Comedy: Ryan Garcia Sees No Laughing Matter in His Prediction of Knocking Out and Retiring Rolando Romero

Ryan Garcia says Friday night is going to be Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s last fight because he’s going to be retiring after he knocks him out in their main event clash on the Fatal Fury card on May 2nd, live on DAZN PPV in Times Square in New York City. Friday’s event starts at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT and is priced at $59.99.

The Comedy Factor

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) admits that he sees Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) as a funny person outside of the ring, great in the comedy relief role. But on Friday night, he’s going to put him out of his career misery by sending him into retirement.

The other two fights on the card:

– Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez – co-feature

– Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. – first fight of the night

The underdog Rolly, 29, is going to need to land something big in this fight to have a chance of winning because he’s overmatched on paper against Ryan. You can’t entirely rule out a victory for Romero because Garcia has been stopped before by Gervonta Davis. Rolly has similar power, but he’s not as tactical.

Ryan Garcia: “You’re in big trouble now because I’m not doing the stuff when I was with Haney, and I beat him. So, that just show you where I’m at,” said Ryan Garcia to DAZN Boxing about his fight with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero this Friday night at Times Square in New York City.

“I showed everybody on my Instagram that I was smoking and drinking. I didn’t hide it. People seen it, but now I’m not. You can see right now that I’m clean. So, I’m even more focused. I’m training every day. So, it’s going to be even worse.”

Rolly Romero: “I want you to because I don’t want anybody to take any credit or any of that stuff when I stop your a**.”

Farewell Fight?

Garcia: “Okay, bro. Like I said, you’re going to be retiring that night. I promise you. It’s going to be your last fight.”

Rolly: “I don’t think so.”

Garcia: “Yes, you’re going to be retiring, bro. 100%, believe that, feel that. When you train, train like it’s your last fight. It’s your last harrah, so you better go out with a bang.”

Chris Mannix [monitor]: “Ryan, you said on Twitter recently that Rolly is here just to be funny. That’s what got him here, and that’s the only reason he’s here. Why do you think that?”

Garcia: “He’s a great s*** tallker. He’s made me laugh millions of times on the Internet with the way he goes after Shakur. Anybody, honestly. Even when he goes after me, I even laugh.”